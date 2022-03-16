There are many ways in which players can speedrun in Minecraft. Some of the objectives can range from completing the entire game to killing all boss mobs to simply dying sheep specific colors.

Some of these categories are more difficult than others and use specific seeds so that all players can be on a level playing field. Here are five of the most difficult speedrunning courses in Minecraft.

The top 5 most difficult speedrunning courses in Minecraft

It takes an incredible amount of skill to be a speedrunner in Minecraft. Knowing the exact route to take and executing everything absolutely perfectly is the key to success for players on a speedrun.

Players often look for ways to shave even the smallest amount of time off their runs because milliseconds matter in a speedrun. Here are some of the toughest categories that players can participate in.

1) Filtered Seed Glitchless

When players think of a Minecraft speedrun, they are probably thinking of Filtered Seed Glitchless. This category is one where players must complete the game by defeating the Ender Dragon.

It uses specific seeds that have been approved by the community, and the current record for this one is by Dav1E with a completion time of 4m 46s 400ms. Defeating the Ender Dragon in under 5 minutes is pretty impressive.

2) Kill Bosses Speedrun

Players in this category have the objective of killing all the bosses in Minecraft as fast as possible. This includes The Ender Dragon, the Wither, and the Elder Guardian.

Players have gotten this category down to some very incredible times. The current record holder for this category is Ontricus, with a time of 29m 55s 583ms. Having all three bosses defeated in under half an hour is a mammoth undertaking.

3) How Did We Get Here?

How Did We Get Here? is an achievement in Minecraft that is awarded to players who are able to become affected by every single status buff/debuff at the same exact time.

Sounding impossibly hard to pull off, it was completed by the user Curcuit on a set seed in 18m 20s. A user named M4xx completed the same objective on a random seed in a total of 6h 23m.

4) Hero of the Village

Players are awarded the Hero of the Village achievement for defeating a raid in Minecraft. Normally, this would take players quite some time to pull off, but using a set seed, the current record holder Fel_mc was able to complete this feat within 1m 6s 267ms.

Being able to defeat a raid in just over 1 minute is a commendable accomplishment that takes a lot of dedication and skill to be able to pull off.

5) Mine a Chunk

A chunk is a 16x16x256 space that can contain up to a maximum amount of 65536 blocks. This is an insane amount of blocks, but there are players who have been able to mine that amount extremely quickly.

The current record-holder for a random seed is Dawidluna, who completed this monumental task in 1h 7m 42s 250ms.

