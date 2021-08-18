Top 5 easy to kill mobs in Minecraft

Because there are so many mobs in Minecraft, they come in a wide range of health. But when it comes to fighting them, it goes beyond just the amount of health a mob has.

Each Minecraft mob has its own behavior and design that can complicate a fight. Of course, boss mobs like the Ender dragon or the Wither are the hardest to kill given their immense strength and fighting abilities.

Some mobs are super easy to kill, however, especially since there is a large number of passive mobs in Minecraft which will not attack a player under any circumstances.

However, weapon choice has a factor in battling mobs as well - the stronger the weapon, the quicker the mob will die.

While there are many intricacies to consider when it comes to how easy a mob is to kill in Minecraft, there are a few that are generally far easier than the rest.

Minecraft mobs that are easy to kill

5) Pig

Pigs in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft Forum)

Minecraft pigs have 5 hearts, which is half of the amount a player has.

Pigs are somewhat wide mobs and have decently sized hit boxes which is the area in which an attack on them will register and do damage. The bigger the hit box, the harder it is to miss an attack.

4) Cow

Killing a cow in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft-Pocket)

Minecraft cows also have just 5 hearts. Cows are notably a bit larger than pigs, giving them big hit boxes which make them easier to attack overall.

Early on in the game, it might take a couple hits to kill a cow, but eventually with the right weapon, these mobs are quite easy to kill.

3) Chicken

Minecraft chickens (Image via CurseForge)

Chickens are one of the weakest and most common Minecraft mobs. These mobs have only 2 hearts, meaning that with most weapons, they can be killed with just one hit.

Minecraft chickens are incredibly tiny, however. This means their hit boxes are small which can make hitting them more difficult. Plus, chickens will try to run away when they are not killed in one hit.

Minecraft chickens can move quickly too, so sometimes it can be a challenge to kill them. For the most part though, it is easy to kill a chicken.

2) Fish

A salmon mob (Image via Sporcle)

In Java Edition, any type of Minecraft fish has just 1.5 hearts. In Bedrock Edition, the number is increased only slightly with 3 hearts.

Fish are some of the weakest mobs in Minecraft for this reason, meaning that they can be killed quickly.

The downside to killing fish is that players typically must do so underwater.

Fish who aren’t killed in one hit will squirm around, so players who stay underwater too long will of course risk drowning. Otherwise, their hitboxes are large enough for such tiny mobs to where they are fairly easy to kill.

1) Sheep

Minecraft sheep (Image via Planet Minecraft)

Although sheep have more hearts than chickens and fish, their large hit boxes make them technically much easier to kill than any other mob.

Minecraft sheep have 4 hearts and are just about as large as cows. Their size makes them hard to miss, and they can sometimes be killed in one hit with as much as a stone weapon.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

