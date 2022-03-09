Top 5 enchantments for bows in Minecraft 1.18

Bows can be one of the most useful weapons in Minecraft. Sometimes, fighting hostile mobs with a sword is overwhelming, and in other cases, such as with a Ghast, it's nearly impossible.

Bows, and crossbows, for that matter, allow players different type of fighting styles and can dramatically change the game. An ordinary bow will suffice, but an enchanted one will take players to a whole new level. Here are a few of the best enchantments for bows that players should look for.

Best enchantments for Minecraft players to put on their bows

5) Unbreaking



The Unbreaking enchantment is a simple one that can be placed on any item. It goes up to level three and increases durability. For a bow, this is especially important. Infinity and Mending are mutually exclusive, so players have to choose one.

Spoiler alert: Infinity is arguably better, which makes Unbreaking even more necessary.

4) Punch

Punch increases the knockback effect of a bow. While knockback is arguably more useful up close, it can be advantageous to knock mobs or players off of a ledge and give them fall damage. Either way, it can't hurt to have it.

3) Power

Power increases the overall damage a bow can deal (like the Sharpness effect on weapons). It goes up to level five, so gamers can deal a lot of damage with a single bow. Increasing damage is always good on any weapon, so it works well for a bow.

2) Flame

Flame causes the arrows to light on fire, which can be extremely helpful. For starters, the flames will deal extra damage and potentially kill the mob or Minecraft player after they've been struck with an arrow. For certain mobs, it will force them to drop cooked food, which eliminates the need to cook it in a furnace or smoker.

1) Infinity

Infinity is arguably the best enchantment for a bow. With one single bow in the inventory, players can fire endlessly. The arrow can even be in the offhand, which allows for maximum inventory space as well as a never-ending arsenal of weapons.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

