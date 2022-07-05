Top 5 endgame farms to build in Minecraft

Due to the sheer amount of items in Minecraft, survival players may tend to run low on certain materials throughout their Minecraft adventure. A great solution to this issue is the construction of farms, which are specialized builds made to obtain large quantities of a specific material.

Users can make farms to obtain food, ammunition, rare materials, valuable objects like totems of undying, and more. While some farms can help progress through the game faster, others are more advanced and focus on materials only available or essential after gamers have beaten the Ender Dragon and spent a decent amount of hours in-game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

Minecraft 1.19: Five farms that players can work on after completing the game

Note: Tutorials for each farm can be found at the start of each entry.

5) Obsidian farm

Obsidian is one of the title’s most difficult blocks to break, as it has a high blast resistance value and is insanely durable. It is also one of the most important, as it is used to make nether portals, enchanting tables, ender chests, and beacons.

One of the best obsidian farms is made by Minecraft YouTuber cubicmetre. It produces 240,000 obsidian every hour and uses advanced strategies like setting up end pillars and using the Wither boss mob.

4) Wither Skeleton farm

Wither skeletons are skeleton variants only found inside nether fortresses in the nether dimension. These mobs are black, as opposed to the pale white color of regular skeletons. They also make a different type of rattling sound than a regular skeleton.

Wither skeletons are known for some of the rarest mob drops in the game: their skulls. If structured on three soul sand blocks with two other wither skeleton skulls, a wither skeleton skull can be used to summon the Wither boss mob.

This wither skeleton farm uses tons of pistons and blocks of iron, providing 1800 wither skeletons every hour, which massively increases a gamer’s chances of receiving a wither skeleton skull, thus summoning the wither and potentially getting the advancements associated with the mob.

3) Guardian XP farm

Guardian experience farm is a simple XP farm that produces around 180,000 XP per hour. It can be beneficial during a player’s Minecraft journey and almost certainly during the endgame.

Experience is needed in everything, from enchanting weapons, armor, books, and tool to repairing or combining pieces of gear and other items.

2) Hoglin/food farm

This hoglin farm uses a technique known as light suppression to slice nether portals in half and produce over a million items per hour. However, a large part of this farm is pork since hoglins are being killed.

The size of this farm is pretty small, but the amount of loot produced is insane. Like users will never run out of experience points after setting up the aforementioned XP farm, there is no chance they would have to go anywhere to gather food after building this hoglin farm.

1) Spruce Tree farm

Whether players are in the early stages of the game or the endgame, basic materials like wood are always a commodity they are constantly running out of.

This spruce log farm produces spruce logs at a rate of 460,000 logs every hour. It uses pistons to push the logs and remove the leaves from the trees after the tree is fully grown. All that users have to do is plant the tree’s saplings.

Minecraft is one of the oldest and most successful survival games of all time. One reason it has stuck sound for so long is that it attracts gamers of every age demographic.

Another reason is the amount of content in Minecraft. There’s something for everyone, whether it’s the mobs, the plants, the blocks, the minerals, or farms.

