Top 5 endgame farms in Minecraft 

At some point, every Minecraft player reaches the end dimension and defeats the mighty ender dragon. Some players may think that defeating the final boss is the end of Minecraft, but actually, it's not.

Minecraft is a never-ending game. Defeating the ender dragon opens the End Gateway to the Outer End Islands. After visiting those islands, players will learn that the end dimension is much more than just the ender dragon and endermen. They will now also have tons of free time to do whatever they want in Minecraft.

Many farms in Minecraft can only be built after the player is deep into the game. This article shares some amazing farms for endgame players.

Minecraft farms for endgame players

#5 - Enderman XP farm

With the exception of end cities, players will only find Enderman spawning in the end dimension. Due to this, the end dimension is the best place to build an enderman farm. Players can create a platform far from the main island to spawn tons of endermen.

Enderman drops five experience points when killed by a player. It is among the highest amount of XP for non-boss mobs.

#4 - Wither skeleton farm

Wither skeleton farms are one of the biggest farms in Minecraft. Players build this farm mainly for the wither skulls as their drop rate is extremely low. Wither skeleton farms are usually built in soul sand valley since only a few mobs spawn in that biome.

An endless supply of wither skulls is a must for endgame players if they want to craft many beautiful beacons.

#3 - Wither farm

After building a wither skeleton farm, players should consider building a wither boss farm. Wither farms are totally possible as they can be trapped inside bedrock blocks. Players can create a wither farm either under the exit portal in the end dimension or below the bedrock ceiling in the nether realm.

#2 - Gold farm

Since the 1.16 nether update, gold has become more useful for players. Gold is used for bartering with piglins to obtain various items like blackstone, soul sand, quartz, etc. With a gold farm, players can automatically acquire gold, experience points, and tons of other items from bartering.

#1 - Shulker farm

In Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update, Mojang finally added a method to farm shulker shells. Shulkers are one of the most useful blocks in Minecraft. With a shulker farm, players can get as many shulker shells as they want.

However, the farm is pretty complex to build and is recommended for experienced players,

