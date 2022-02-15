Top 5 escape room maps in Minecraft

Minecraft has so many different ways to play. Even in just a regular map on vanilla Minecraft, the possibilities are endless. Fortunately, the Creative side of things allows the game even further possibilities.

There are quite a few different types of maps Minecraft gamers can download and play. Horror maps, escape rooms, adventure maps and more are all available through add-ons and the Marketplace. Here are the best escape rooms available right now.

Best escape rooms in Minecraft 2022

5) Escape the Emerald Empire

Escape the Emerald Empire map (Image via Mojang)

Escape the Emerald Empire has everything a player could look for on an escape room map. It has tons of great, challenging parkour as well as puzzles. The map is fairly big and takes a while to escape from, which gives players plenty to do on it.

4) The Nether Escape

The Nether Escape map (Image via Mojang)

The Nether Escape is one of the most unique escape room maps out there. Minecraft players are tasked with escaping the Nether, which is easier said than done. Gamers also need to survive the Leech King. This map has custom textures, weapons and more that make for an all-around great time.

3) 4 Escape Rooms

4 Escape Rooms map (Image via Mojang)

4 Escape Rooms, which is available on the Minecraft Marketplace, is one of the best maps players can get. It has four separate, unique maps all in one. There's plenty of challenge and intrigue for each room. Once gamers escape, they have more rooms to try and escape from.

2) Elements: Survival Adventure

This map has four different islands, each of which have been terraformed and designed to match the respective elements that they represent. There are plenty of great, unique textures and there's an elemental guardian on each one, making it a challenge to escape safely.

1) Brain-Box

Brain-Box is one of the best maps available for all genres. Players have to battle their way through the brain and out into freedom. It has probably the most unique setting for an escape room map. Players will begin with very limited resources, which makes for an intense challenge to move forward.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul