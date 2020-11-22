Top 5 most extraordinary Minecraft seeds

Minecraft's coding and decision-making algorithm have produced some seeds that are truly extraordinaire.

The amount of Minecraft seeds that exist are practically endless, at least enough that make them feel endless, as there are over four billion in Bedrock Edition alone.

With so many different seeds for players to chose from, it can be difficult to decide on one. There are seeds that are best for woodland mansions, others for shipwrecks, and frankly some that are just plain broken.

Sometimes, there are seeds that are just plain extraordinary, from having eight blacksmiths in one village, to a fully completed End Portal the second the player spawns into the game.

This article will be showcasing a collection of Minecraft seeds with a healthy mix of different extraordinary things to explore.

Top 5 extraordinary Minecraft seeds

#5 Bamboo Village

Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube

Villages are a common structure that Minecraft players to come across during their virtual travels. The Minecraft village in this seed is rather different though, because it is tucked in the midst of a massive amount of bamboo.

Advertisement

This seed would be perfect for players looking to immediately get their hands on their very own pandas. With a little bit of further development and building, this village can be transformed into something remarkable.

For players looking to go the route of further developing this quaint little bamboo village, here is a great source for inspiration.

Seed: -206462733

Platform: Bedrock

#4 Floating Fossil

Gravity is something that has been known to be subjective in the Minecraft universe. Typically, structures that are generated in Minecraft are supposed to be grounded to at least something. However, there have been known to be the occasional floating island or villager house here and there.

This Minecraft seed, breaks all the rules by having a fully exposed and floating fossil. Fossils are rare enough to find on their own while Minecraft players are digging and exploring.

Advertisement

Even more rare than that is finding a fossil that is exposed to the surface. Here, an entirely exposed fossil can be found floating above the surface.

Seed: -773631857

Platform: Bedrock

#3 Outpost in a Ravine

Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube

Pillager Outposts are a great way for Minecraft players to get their hands on some early equipment, if they are brave enough to face the Illagers standing guard. However, the pillager outpost in this seed, is more of a skyscraper than an outpost.

For some reason, this outpost got spawned into the middle of a ravine, and the base of the structure goes all the way down to the lava at the bottom.

Minecraft players have easy access to getting to the top, because it is right at ground level of the biome. Getting to the bottom of this outpost is actually the tricky part, so this one is in reverse of what is typically expected.

Seed: 616843740

Platform: Bedrock

#2 Village with Eight Blacksmiths

Advertisement

For Minecraft players who want to gear up early, this seed is an absolute dream come true. There are eight, yes eight, blacksmiths in a village near spawn inside of this Minecraft seed.

Typically, players would be lucky to find a village with one or maybe two blacksmiths. This seed is frankly just showing off and trying to set a record.

Players will not have a problem with gathering up equipment, but the challenge they will face instead is coming up with some creative solutions to store all of this fantastic loot.

Seed: 770405633

Platform: Bedrock

#1 Completed End Portal

In order to beat Minecraft, players will need to scour the world for a variety of different items in order to activate the End Portal. With this Minecraft seed though, players will be able to skip a ton of those steps. The End Portal in this seed is already completed with all 12 eyes of ender.

There is a lot of potential here for the speedrunning community to explore, as this find significantly reduces the time commitment needed to beat the game.

Advertisement

YouTuber ibxtoycat explains in this video that this seed had about a one in a trillion probability of happening. If that is not considered extraordinary, what could be?

Seed: 95148563599334434

Platform: Java