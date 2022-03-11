Top 5 most famous texture packs for Minecraft in 2022

Minecraft is already a super customizable game and adding texture packs to the mix makes it even more customizable. Players can use texture packs to alter the way the textures of the blocks look in their game.

This can lead to many different looks from simple to texture packs that look super realistic. Here are 5 of the most famous texture packs that players are able to download in 2022.

Top 5 famous texture packs like Faithful and X-Ray Ultimate that players should download for Minecraft in 2022

Downloading and installing texture packs for Minecraft can seem difficult at first, but players can follow simple steps in order to get them up and running. Once installed, players are able to turn them on and off at their leisure.

5) Faithful

The Faithful texture pack lives up to its name as it has been around for a while and is probably one of the most popular Minecraft texture packs of all time. This texture pack takes the already popular textures of Vanilla Minecraft and adds it's own little spin to it.

For players who want something a little different but still have most of the core visuals intact, the Faithful texture pack is the right choice.

4) Bare Bones

For players who want the absolute bare minimum in graphical standards for their game, Bare Bones is the best choice for minimalism, with grass and trees looking very plain.

This texture pack reduces the amount of textures that are available in the game, which also helps lower-end PCs run the game. While it makes for an experience that lacks in detail, it does not lack in fun.

3) X-Ray Ultimate

For players that want to skip the search and get straight to the good stuff, X-Ray Ultimate allows players to do just what the name implies. Players are able to see through a majority of blocks except for ones they may prioritize such as diamonds, iron and redstone.

This is essentially like looking through glass and "window shopping" for the ore a player wants, which can help them find ores quickly.

2) Sapixcraft

For players who desire a more cartoonish-type world, downloading Sapixcraft may be just what they want. Taking the base textures and turning them into something that resembles what a player would imagine as a hand-drawn or painted world can inspire creativity.

Players can rest assured that even though it makes the game more cartoony, this texture pack adds some great details to the mix too.

1) Rodrigo's Pack

Players who are looking for a bit smoother experience without altering the game too terribly may want to look into Rodrigo's Pack. This is an 8x8 pack, and Minecraft normally runs at 16x16.

This means it effectively halves the graphical load required for the computer to run. This smooths the performance and increases the framerate, which can help the player's computer run the game much better.

Note: This article represents the author's views.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan