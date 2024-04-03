Top 5 features Minecraft needs from Education Edition

While many players are familiar with the differences between Minecraft Java Edition and Bedrock Edition, few are aware of the differences between these two versions of the game and Education Edition. This is a spinoff of the main version of the game, first accessible within Bedrock before becoming an entirely separate entity.

Focused on educating the youth, this version of the game has a ton of interesting features that would make the base game noticeably better, the top five of which are detailed below.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

Features that base Minecraft could take from Education Edition

1) Elements and associated mechanics

The element constructor and compound creator would be huge additions on their own (Image via Mojang Studios)

Elements and compounds, as well as the related systems, workstations, and items, would be a fascinating addition to the base game. Being able to break items down into base elements with the material reduced and then make new items with the compound creator and lab table would result in amazing technological elements.

It would also be a way to expand tech that mods haven't touched on, adding new life to the game like never before. It might eventually start to feel similar to the Equivalent Exchange mod, one of classic Minecraft's best mods.

2) Underwater torches

Underwater torches could quickly become a staple exploration item (Image via Mojang Studios)

Underwater torches are as simple a concept as they would be useful in a regular survival world. They are torches that function normally underwater rather than break. Since Minecraft's ore distribution changed, caves have been the best way to get resources. Underwater caves are the best way to cave due to the lack of hostile mobs.

One of the biggest drawbacks of this method of mining is not being able to see due to the lack of placeable torches. Thus, underwater torches would be a fantastic addition to the game.

3) Underwater TNT

The uses might be niche, but underwater TNT would still be a nice addition (Image via Mojang Studios)

Underwater TNT is similar to underwater torches in concept. It is TNT that no longer has explosive power reduced by water, allowing blasts to be used in many other applications.

While regular TNT is invaluable for many of Minecraft's most advanced farms, underwater TNT would be useful in a few niche situations. Once again mentioning ocean monuments, this explosive variant could let players destroy blocks while under the effect of mining fatigue, a typically impossible feat.

4) Colored torches

Maybe torch colors could be updated to reflect the game's different dye colors (Image via Mojang Studios)

Colored torches are variants of the regular torch that come in blue, red, purple, and green, based on which metal chloride is used to craft them. They produce a light of a matching color.

This would make them an invaluable tool for builders, as being able to mess with extra lighting options opens up a ton of possibilities, especially if there were also underwater variants of these torches.

5) Hardened glass

Hardened glass would be a popular building choice due to its striking texture (Image via Mojang Studios)

Hardened glass is a type of glass exclusive to Education Edition. It is distinguishable from the game's regular glass due to the thick border its texture has. It comes in panes and various color variants for each of Minecraft's many different dyes. It is unique from regular glass as it requires no special tools to break into item form and also takes longer to break.

The application of hardened glass is similar to colored torches. It would be useful to have another texture option for building with glass, and having the latter not need silk touch to pick up makes experimenting easier. Needing one of Minecraft's best enchantments just to build comfortably with glass can be frustrating, to say the least.