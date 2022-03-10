Top 5 flying mobs in Minecraft

There are all kinds of different mobs in Minecraft. Aquatic, aerial, hostile, passive and neutral all describe different mobs. There are a few less flying mobs than others, but they're still some of the most important in the game. Several parts of the game would be inaccessible without them.

In the future, there will likely be a lot more flying mobs. For now, these are the five best flying mobs that are currently in the game.

Top 5 flying mobs in vanilla Minecraft include bees, the Wither and more

5) Bees

Bees, introduced in the 1.15 update, are a very important mob. They pollinate the area around where they spawn, which helps flowers and trees grow. Additionally, they provide a way for honey to be in the game. Honey blocks, honey combs and jars of honey are very useful items.

4) Phantoms

Phantoms are a literal nightmare to deal with. They swarm at night (when players haven't slept in three days) and deal damage out of nowhere. However, they provide one of the most useful items in the game: phantom membranes. These can be used to repair elytras and to make potions of slow falling, which is arguably one of the best potions.

3) The Wither

The Wither is considered by many to be the most challenging mob in the game, even more so than the Ender Dragon. It is a tall task to defeat it, but it drops one of the best items in the game: a Nether star. Without this, it's impossible to make a beacon, so the Wither is a very necessary evil.

2) Blazes

Blazes spawn in fortresses (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft blazes fly around in the Nether and shoot fireballs at players. While they're frustrating to deal with, they are also one of the few mobs that it is impossible to beat the game without. Blaze powder makes potions but it also crafts Eyes of Ender, which are paramount for the End portal to become complete.

1) Ender Dragon

jia 🐷🇵🇭 loves sbi @JiaThaPig I BEAT MINECRAFT FOR THE FIRST TIME AND I KILLED THE ENDER DRAGON WITH A PORKCHOP I BEAT MINECRAFT FOR THE FIRST TIME AND I KILLED THE ENDER DRAGON WITH A PORKCHOP https://t.co/tGpiLhcgpu

The Ender Dragon is the best flying mob. It marks the end of the game and it's a genuine challenge to beat. Players who successfully do so will receive a Dragon Egg and a ton of XP. It doesn't have an amazing drop but defeating it is the ultimate goal of the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

