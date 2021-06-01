Top 5 most followed Minecraft Twitch Streamers in May 2021

Minecraft had grown in popularity over the past 10 years from when it first came out to now. Part of this may be in thanks to people now being able to live stream what they are playing at home for millions of people to watch, like a TV show. One way to do this is over the streaming service known as Twitch.

One of the most popular games to play and stream over Twitch is Minecraft. View counts for people who stream themselves while playing Minecraft have risen throughout the years, and it continues to do so on an almost daily basis.

Ranked below are May 2021's top five Twitch Minecraft streamers.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Popular Minecraft streamers on Twitch

5) Quackity

As of May 2021, Twitch streamer and YouTuber Quackity (Alexis) has amassed a following of 3.4 million followers.

Quackity is 20 years old and created his own YouTube channel of the same name on June 3rd, 2018, with his first video uploaded on the same day. On his Twitch account, he is mainly known for playing Minecraft and Roblox, another block-building 3D game. Quackity is a member of the Dream SMP Server on Minecraft.

His YouTube channel can be found here.

This is so unreal to me. I’ve been dreaming of this since I was a kid, thank you guys so much for allowing me to do the things I love every day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AP6q6K6VPm — Quackity (@Quackity) May 3, 2021

4) Tubbo

Coming in at number four is Twitch streamer Tubbo, aka Toby Smith, a 17-year-old from England.

Tubbo currently has 3.6 million followers on Twitch, having surpassed one million on November 1st, 2020. He began streaming in 2018 and gained a following due to his Minecraft content. Tubbo is also a member of the Dream SMP Server on Minecraft, much like Quackity. He is close friends with fellow streamer Tommyinnit, who is mentioned later on in the list.

Tubbo's YouTube channel can be found here.

3) GeorgeNotFound

In the middle of the top five list comes popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber GeorgeNotFound, otherwise known as George Davidson.

GeorgeNotFound is a 24-year-old from London who uploaded his first video on October 25th, 2019. Since then, he has gained a cult following from Minecraft fans for his upbeat personality and humor. GeorgeNotFound is usually teased, "Will George ever be found?"

As of May 2021, he currently has 3 million followers on Twitch.

GeorgeNotFound's YouTube channel can be found here.

started off the year with 40K and ended it with 5M, this year has been so crazy for so many reasons, thank you everyone for making this year so special for me! i hope i made your year a little better too ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XsN8xEmziP — George (@GeorgeNotFound) December 29, 2020

2) dreamwastaken

The eerily but friendly smiling face belongs to 21-year-old American YouTuber and Twitch streamer dreamwastaken (Clay), who is also known as a Minecraft streamer.

As of May 2021, dreamwastaken currently has over 4.4 million followers on Twitch. He also has a YouTube channel, which broke a record of being the fastest-growing channel in YouTube history, as he amassed over 10 million subscribers in a little over a year.

Dreamwastaken is also commonly known for playing Minecraft with GeorgeNotFound, who was mentioned previously in the list.

His YouTube channel can be found here.

1) TommyInnit

Thomas Simons, better known to the Minecraft YouTube and Twitch community as TommyInnit, is a 17-year-old British streamer and YouTuber known for his Minecraft-centered content.

TommyInnit began his YouTube channel in 2015 but did not upload a video until 2018. He is known for Minecraft as well as PlayerUnknown's Battleground (PUBG) and Fortnite streams. TommyInnit is a member of the Dream SMP Server on Minecraft, along with Tubbo and Quackity.

TommyInnit currently has a following of 5.4 million on Twitch, the highest of any Minecraft streamer, putting him at number one on the list.

His YouTube channel can be found here.

Check out these streamers for the latest Minecraft content and see what is new that can be discovered in the Minecraft Overworld.

