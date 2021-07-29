Top 5 foolish ways to die in Minecraft

Like other games, Minecraft also has a death mechanic. When a player's health bar drops below 0 heart points, players will die and will have to respawn back in a survival world. In the case of a hardcore world, players don't even get a chance to respawn.

There are many different ways in which a player's heart bar can drop to zero. Usually, players can avoid death easily by following some rules or taking care of their character's health.

However, many times players' deaths are due to trying something foolish. This article shares some funny and silly ways to die in Minecraft. Beginners can learn about them and try to avoid dying in their worlds.

Foolish ways to die in Minecraft

#5 - Drowning to death

Drowning to death (Image via Minecraft)

Ever since the 1.13 aquatic update, oceans have become a stunning place in Minecraft. Under the sea, players can find shipwrecks, corals, ravines, and more. Sadly, players can only stay underwater for a few minutes.

Many beginners unknowingly dive into the deep ocean only to die a few minutes later. Sometimes, experienced players also drown and die, mostly due to miscalculations in their breathing time.

#4 - Falling into a hidden ravine in the desert

Desert biomes are covered with sand blocks all over the place. During world generation, the game generates sand floating over ravines. When a player walks over the sand, it gets updated and falls. Unfortunate players can fall into this trap and die from sand suffocation if not fall damage.

#3 - Digging straight down

Falling in lava (Image via Minecraft)

It is an unspoken rule to never dig straight down in Minecraft. But, who likes rules anyway? Some players will always break the rule and do exactly that. While doing so, unfortunate players will meet their death by falling into a lava pool.

In Minecraft 1.18, lava won't be the only enemy while digging straight down. Players can fall into a massive cave reaching depths of down to Y -59 and die of fall damage.

#2 - Dying due to falling gravel

Suffocation (Image via Minecraft)

Gravel is responsible for the deaths of many miners. While mining, players will come across massive blobs of gravel waiting to fall. These gravel blocks often fall on players' heads and suffocate them to death.

Due to this, players have to stay careful around gravel blocks when mining for ores. A smart move to break gravel would be placing a torch under the falling gravel to break them.

#1 - Death due to kinetic energy

Kinetic energy (Image via Minecraft)

At some point in their Minecraft life, every player experiences kinetic energy. Elytras are one of the best items in the game. But, not everybody knows how to use it, at least when trying it for the time.

A player flying with elytra will instantly die if they crash into blocks at high speed. The reason for death will show up as "<player> experienced kinetic energy."

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

