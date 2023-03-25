Mojang will soon be releasing the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update. Ever since the update was announced in October 2022, game developers have gradually revealed all the features that will be added with it. They intentionally did not reveal all the features at once since they wanted to confirm that it's working in the game. Out of all these features, some will bring massive changes to how Minecraft is played.

These features might not completely change the game's meta, but players will most certainly change their farming and exploration styles.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are several other features that might also change how some play the game.

5 game-changing features Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update will bring

5) Sniffer

Most players will particularly explore certain structures for Sniffers in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Sportskeeda)

Sniffers are brand new mobs selected by the playerbase during the mob vote competition before Mojang's annual event. They are the first ancient mobs that players need to breed to have them in a world.

First, their eggs need to be found in suspicious sand and gravel found inside ocean ruins. Hence, one will slightly change their exploration method to specifically find these sniffer eggs.

Moreover, sniffers will also find new kinds of plants that will occupy players.

4) Archeology

Archeology feature will drastically change how players explore the world in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Sportskeeda)

Archeology is a massive feature finally coming in the next game update. It will add new elements like pottery shards, brushes, decorated pots, suspicious sand, and gravel. Brand new structures will also be added that will specifically contain these suspicious blocks, which can be brushed.

Hence, players will spend a lot of time exploring the world and finding these new archeological sites to obtain unique items.

3) Smithing templates

Smithing templates will change exploration and the use of smithing table in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Sportskeeda)

Smithing templates are a brand new kind of item through which players can either upgrade their gear to netherite or add custom designs to their armor parts. Armor trims and netherite upgrade smithing templates will be found in all pre-existing structures. Players will once again go out exploring these structures to find new items.

Moreover, the netherite upgrade method will change with the new smithing template and smithing table GUI.

2) Chiseled bookshelf

Chiseled bookshelf block can send redstone signal with a redstone comparator in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

Redstone contraptions will be one of the main areas where the game will see drastic changes. Chiseled bookshelves are new blocks for players to store all three kinds of in-game books. Through this, they can create an actual library filled with real books.

However, one of the most game-changing aspects of the block is that it can send a redstone signal every time a book is added or removed from it. Hence, players can use it to create all kinds of new redstone contraptions.

1) Calibrated sculk sensor

Calibrated sculk sensor limits the blocks' ability to detect vibration frequencies to only one level of frequency in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Sportskeeda)

Calibrated sculk sensor is a brand-new block added to the latest snapshot. It is a new variant of the regular sculk block that can be crafted with three amethyst shards. Once crafted, it can be connected to a redstone comparator or any block that sends a redstone signal. This sculk sensor block will essentially only activate on a particular vibration frequency rather than every frequency.

The particular frequency can be set on the redstone-activated block placed beside it. This completely changes how players will create redstone contraptions and add a whole new set of wireless contraptions one can create.

