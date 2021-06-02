Top 5 GeorgeNotFound Minecraft Moments

The world of Minecraft has a cult following and the popularity of this game has created a community of YouTubers and Twitch streamers churning out content on a variety of subjects related to Minecraft.

GeorgeNotFound, AKA George Davidson, is one such Twitch streamer. A 24-year-old from London, George began streaming in 2019 and currently has a following of 3.7 million subscribers on Twitch and over 8 million subscribers on YouTube.

GeorgeNotFound's humor and wit during his Twitch streams and YouTube videos has made him one of the most-watched Minecraft content creators.

Here are some of GeorgeNotFound's best moments.

5) Dream VS George

GeorgeNotFound created his YouTube channel in 2018. In 2019 George and another popular YouTuber and Twitch Minecraft streamer Dream teamed up. The two played a version of Minecraft in which Dream created the game and hosted it so that the two streamers could battle it out against each other in Minecraft arenas. The video got close to 3 million views on YouTube and 132K likes.

4) Beating Minecraft With My Eyes (NO MOUSE)

In February 2020 GeorgeNotFound uploaded a video of him playing Minecraft with only his eyes. He did not use the mouse like a typical Minecraft PC game, and replaced the left and right click of the mouse with two keys on the keyboard.

He only died twice while attempting to play the game with these controls. The program used to track eye movement proved tricky and difficult, but GeorgeNotFound won in the end. This video got 2.9 million views and 156k likes on YouTube.

3) Minecraft, But I'm Always on Half A Heart

In GeorgeNotFound's "Minecraft, But I'm Always On Half A Heart...", he and Dream team up together to beat the game. The catch? They both only have half a heart to sustain themselves. Dream died seven times throughout the game but George won the game only dying five times. It's a nail-biting, suspenseful video with the players being extra careful so they don't die. The video got over 6.2 million views and 274K likes on YouTube.

2) Minecraft, But You Can't Touch the Floor

In this Minecraft video, GeorgeNotFound, Sapnap and Dream play Minecraft, the catch, they have to beat the game while not setting foot on the ground as each time they do, they die. The journey through the world was on blocks placed by players that were not originally placed by the game. There was a surprise in the middle of the video where a zombie apocalypse took place. GeorgeNotFound died around 55 times throughout the video.

Unfortunately, the game never ended as the trio lost inventory supplies and were unable to acquire the items needed to find and defeat the Ender Dragon. The video was hugely popular and got over 10 million views and 588K likes on YouTube.

1) Beating Minecraft Before I Freeze...

In a video uploaded in May 2021 on GeorgeNotFound's YouTube channel, George fills a tub with 500 lbs of ice while playing with Dream and Sapnap. The catch was that George had to add in one scoop of ice every minute.

The game is timed as they attempt to reach the end of the game before George freezes. George died 13 times, but he successfully reached the end and defeated the Ender Dragon. The video got 6.4 million views and 831K likes on YouTube.

