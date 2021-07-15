Top 5 hardest things players can make in Minecraft

Minecraft has been out for over ten years now, and throughout the years, players have created many remarkable structures through their creativity. Minecraft has a variety of beautiful blocks, and functional blocks such as redstone are also present in the game.

Redstone is one of the most unique items in the game that can get very complex depending on how the player decides to use it. Many Minecrafters have built simple, functional redstone contraptions such as item sorters that players in their survival world can use.

Listed below are the most difficult things to create in Minecraft.

Hardest things to create in Minecraft

5) Walking house

Making big builds that move on their own requires the players to build complicated redstone contraptions with the limitation of not being able to move chests. Having a walking house in a survival world may not seem very practical, but it is a lot of fun to create.

4) Portal based gold farm

Automated Minecraft farms are one of the easiest ways of collecting resources, but gold farms built in the nether are something else. Building in the nether is a very challenging task, and this farm requires a lot of magma blocks for each layer.

3) Full Netherite beacon

Netherite beacon (Image via Minecraft)

The Beacons are a light projecting block that requires pyramid structures of rare mineral blocks for activation. To craft a beacon, players need a nether star that can only be found through mob drops of the wither.

Netherite is an infrequent item, and to create a full beacon out of netherite, players need 164 blocks of it. Gathering this much netherite is not an ordinary task.

2) 1:1 scale builds of real-life structures

Casino de Monte-Carlo built byu/Phats06 (Image via u/Phats06 on Reddit)

The length of each block in Minecraft is almost equivalent to 1 meter in real life. This might make it look like building real-life structures is not that hard in Minecraft, but even after knowing all dimensions and curves of structures, replicating them is a lot more complex.

A YouTuber named PippenFTS started a project where many Minecrafters are building the whole world 1:1 scale for the first time in the game. The project is far from finished, and all its progress is regularly posted on the official Build the Earth website.

1) Massive custom islands

A turtle island built by u/craftgig14 (Image via u/craftgig14 on Reddit)

Creating big structures is hard, but making gigantic islands is on a different level. Building custom islands in survival is close to impossible as an enormous amount of resources are required. Even with unlimited resources and WorldEdit, creating islands and getting the theme right is very complicated.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

