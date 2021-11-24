Top 5 hidden items only possible in Minecraft creative

Minecraft creative was the second game mode to be added to Minecraft after the classic survival was such a smash hit. In this game mode, players are given unlimited resources to build with, unlimited health, and the ability to fly.

Despite being extremely popular, there are several interesting quirks about Minecraft creative that remain relatively unknown. This includes a bunch of hidden items that are only possible to obtain in Minecraft creative mode.

This article will explain some of the coolest of such hidden items that can only be found in the creative menu or obtained in creative mode in general.

Minecraft items that can only be obtained in creative

5) Bedrock

Starting off this list is none other than one of the most commonly found blocks in the game. However, despite being extremely common, there is currently absolutely no way to obtain this item in Minecraft survival mode.

Fans will be aware that the bedrock is indestructible. It cannot be destroyed in Minecraft survival to be picked up.

4) End Portal Frame

The end portal frame is an essential block needed to traverse into the End region to slay the Ender dragon and beat the game.

Although found in every stronghold in Minecraft survival mode, there is no way to break the frame block and pick it up. Therefore, the only way to obtain this block is via the creative menu or spawn it using cheats.

3) Spawn Eggs

Spawn eggs are among the most valuable items when playing on a Minecraft world with cheats, or perhaps on a Minecraft survival server.

In regular Minecraft vanilla, however, it's only possible to obtain a spawn egg of any kind via the creative menu. Furthermore, there are dozens of different types of spawn eggs that can be obtained, all spawning a unique mob.

2) Farmland

Farmland can only be picked up through use of Minecraft creative mode (Image via Minecraft 101)

Farmland is yet another block that can only be obtained from the Minecraft creative menu.

While it is possible to turn a block of dirt into a farmland block in Minecraft survival mode, it is impossible to ever pick it up.

1) Player Heads

Some of the most commonly seen blocks when playing on Minecraft creative servers are player heads.

Player heads are, in fact, one of the most unique blocks in the game. This is because it can be textured with the face of any player to ever own a Minecraft. Pretty impressive, given Minecraft is a game that has been purchased over 200 million times.

