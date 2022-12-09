Top 5 hilarious pranks to try on friends in Minecraft (2022)

Minecraft is a great solo sandbox game thanks to the unique experiences that bring out the spooky and adventurous side of the game's infinite world. While many players prefer to play alone, there's no doubt that it can be more fun when played with friends.

There are limitless activities to pursue when playing with friends, and having someone watch your back against the many hostile entities in Minecraft's various biomes and dimensions can also be a major advantage.

When players aren't building giant mansions or searching for endless veins of diamonds, they can be found pranking their friends just for the fun of it. Various items and blocks in Minecraft allow players to create combinations and contraptions, a few of which are listed below.

Minecraft: How to prank your friends using various methods

5) Turning dirt into mud

With Minecraft 1.19, several new features were included in the game. One of the most significant was a biome called the Mangrove Swamp. This is a variation of the regular swamp biome, but with mangrove trees, a new frog mob, and many new blocks. The mud block, which is dark in color and can be made by mixing water with dirt, can be found in huge quantities within this biome.

The mud block prank is one of the easiest to pull off, especially on a server where you have many friends playing alongside you. The floor of the village consists of naturally spawning dirt blocks. Putting water on some of these blocks can transform the village from a beautiful neighborhood into an ugly swamp.

4) Pillager horn prank

The goat horn is a relatively new item added to the game with the Minecraft 1.19 update. Goat horns can be found in eight different variants, with each producing a different sound. If you want to prank your friends, use the "Seek" variant of the horn as it emits a sound identical to that of a raid horn, which is likely to scare other players within the vicinity.

3) Allay diamond prank

An Allay with a diamond (Image via Mojang)

Allays are a new addition to the Minecraft mob family as part of The Wild Update. For players who aren't aware of an Allay's abilities, the mob can duplicate any object it is given by finding and procuring them from nearby sources. In order to prank friends using this method, players will need to wait for them to go on a mining trip.

Experienced players who don't have a level of Fortune enchantment on their pickaxe often mine diamond blocks and bring them to the surface when they obtain Fortune I, II, or III. This is when players must give a diamond to an Allay.

The mob will then go out looking for duplicate diamonds, picking them from other players' stockpiles. An Allay can't be tamed, which means that it can't be traced back to its owner, which can leave the victim quite confused.

To find an Allay, players will have to head over to a Woodland Mansion or Pillager Outpost. The latter is a better choice since Mansions are located thousands of blocks from the spawn area, where Outposts are more common. Allays can be seen caged inside Outposts or wandering around in Mansions.

2) Sculk sensor lava trap

Redstone is one of the best resources to use when pranking a friend. It can be used to make an endless supply of contraptions such as secret doors, passageways, and traps.

A common example of a trap that has been in play for many years is the lava trap, a contraption that damages and kills players using a hidden trapdoor leading to a pit of lava. This can work in a variety of ways, but using redstone to connect the circuit that makes the trap is more convenient.

With the addition of the sculk block and the mechanics that come with it, pranking other players becomes even easier. All players need to do is place the pit in the vicinity of a sculk sensor. When the target walks over it, the trapdoor built into the ground will open, resulting in the target falling right in.

1) Warden prank

The Warden is another major Minecraft addition that has been introduced with The Wild Update. Surpassing the Ender Dragon and Wither as the strongest mob in the game, the Warden is virtually invincible against anyone it catches by surprise.

This prank involves spawning this terrifying mob inside a player's house. This can be done by getting a sculk sensor and shrieker from the deep dark biome before placing it inside the target's house when they aren't home.

After placing both blocks, trigger them twice by making a sound close to them. When the target comes back and sets the two blocks off, the shrieker will allow a Warden to spawn within their house and wreak havoc.

