Top 5 Minecraft Bedrock seeds to mine Ancient debris on Android devices

Netherite is the best resource in Minecraft for those who want to have the finest gear in the game. To get Netherite, players need to mine ancient debris first. Once they have four pieces of ancient debris, they can be smelted to get Netherite scraps.

Those four Netherite scraps can then be combined with four gold ingots on a crafting table to get one Netherite ingot. Netherite variants of tools are the most durable ones in Minecraft, which can be made even better with high-level enchantments.

Bedrock seeds to mine Ancient debris in Minecraft

5) Exposed ancient debris (Seed: 56191720)

This seed is for version 1.16 of Minecraft bedrock and may not generate the same terrain in newer versions. Finding a vein of ancient debris is rare, but discovering one while walking in the nether is impossible unless the player uses a seed like this. At the coordinates 322, 44, -60, players can find an exposed block of ancient debris.

4) Exposed ancient debris for 1.17 (Seed: 1294889165)

This seed was found by u/ProbablyS34N (Image via Minecraft)

Like the previous seed, this one has exposed ancient debris blocks as well, and it works in Minecraft version 1.17. The coordinates for the exposed ore are 68, 41, -38. Sadly, there is only one exposed ancient debris block in the vein. There is also a bastion at 92, 67, -76.

3) Ancient debris in a bastion (Seed: 66612136)

Ancient debris next to a bastion (Image via Minecraft)

Bastions are naturally generated structures from which players can obtain valuable loot but not ancient debris. But by using this seed, players will be able to take all the good loot from the bastions and a block of ancient debris exposed at -464, 59, -466.

2) Six ancient pieces of debris at one spot (Seed: -1813740965)

Found by u/companionObject (Image via Reddit)

A vein with more than two ancient pieces of debris is very rare, but finding a vein with five ancient pieces of debris is close to impossible. u/companionObject is a Redditor who found this fantastic seed that generates six blocks of ancient debris at 121, 14, -366.

1) Ancient debris veins close to each other (Seed: -111200240)

Coordinates of some of the ancient debris:

Two vein 39 19 -65

One vein 40 22 -71

Two vein 39 19 -65

This amazing seed has tons of ancient debris veins close to each other. Players can easily use this ancient debris and upgrade their tools very quickly. Players can check out the video above for more ancient debris coordinates. There's also a stronghold at an abandoned village at -411, 43, -783 and an end city with a ship at 714, 98, 1013.

