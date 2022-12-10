Top 5 Minecraft building hacks beginners need to know

Minecraft is a game where the entire world can be shaped by players to create amazing builds. This can be anything from a simple shack, to entire cities, underwater bases, and even amazing redstone contraptions.

Getting started on a build isn't always as simple as placing blocks on top of one another. Learning the tricks of the trade can make builds look better and overall keep the player safer from the hostile mobs at night.

So, what are the best methods that players can use when just starting out in their Minecraft building adventure? Read on to find out.

Getting ready to build in Minecraft

First things first, Minecraft players will need to have an idea of what they are going to build. This doesn't need to be a complete plan, but having a general objective of what to build can make the process go a lot smoother.

Once they have a plan, players will need to gather the materials they need to make it happen. This isn't a problem for those in Creative Mode, but it can be an issue for the players in Survival Mode.

Find out where the blocks you want to build are and go gather them, or if you don't mind switching modes - you can move over to Creative Mode to build and return back when done.

With the materials in hand, it's time to start building. Here are 5 tips to help every builder in Minecraft.

1) Use stairs to make amazing-looking roofs

Anyone who has played Minecraft for any length of time knows that the game is very square and blocky. It's a great art style, but having just a square build may not exactly be what you are looking for.

To add some depth and make the roof look more like a real-life one, players can use sets of stairs of their choice to build a pyramid structure on the top of their builds to form roofs.

Not only does this look better than a flat and square roof, but if players use other materials, such as cobblestone, it will be much more durable to the elements.

2) Using the right materials for the job

In addition to the right materials looking better in certain builds, they serve a practical purpose as well. Certain blocks, such as wood, are prone to burn and catch fire. This can become evident if and when lightning strikes them during a thunderstorm.

For players with wooden roofs, this will make their buildings burn. More durable products like sandstone can provide much-needed resistance to flame and fire. Certain blocks have higher blast resistance than others, which can also be good for warding off enemies like creepers - which can easily throw a wrench in anyone's plans.

3) Put the game in Peaceful mode if you get overwhelmed

Learning the game is hard enough as it is, and it can be really frustrating when you just finish building something only for a creeper to come up to it and detonate, putting an end to all your hard work.

Moreover, various other mobs, such as zombies, skeletons, or spiders, can be annoying if not properly dealt with, especially when trying to mine or build at night or in caves.

To make things a bit easier for building, players can change the difficulty of the game to Peaceful mode whenever they want the mobs to leave them alone. Provided they are in a single-player game or are an operator on their server, this can be quickly toggled off and on depending on the rules of the multiplayer server.

4) Use enough light for the job

Light levels in Minecraft are measured from 0 to 15. The way that mobs spawn in the game is based on the light level of the blocks around the player. For mobs to spawn, the light level of the block they spawn on must be at 7 or lower.

If mobs spawn when a player is building their base, it can really cause some issues for an unprepared player. Therefore, placing torches or lanterns around, especially indoors, will ensure that no Minecraft mobs spawn and start attacking you mid-build.

5) Keep some company around during building

Certain Minecraft mobs can really help make players safer. One of the most common mobs to protect a player is an iron golem. This can be created using four blocks of iron in the shape of a T and a carved pumpkin on top in the middle. Iron golems will protect players from hostile mobs by attacking them.

Other mobs, such as wolves and cats, can also be helpful. Wolves will defend the player by attacking their enemies as well. However, cats can keep creepers at bay, since they are scared of the former. By simply having multiple cats placed around the edge of your base, you can all but ensure you never have to deal with a creeper in the base again.

