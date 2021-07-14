Top 5 Minecraft cave mods to try before 1.18 update

Many fans are eagerly waiting for the Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update. Unlike the phase one update, phase two will bring major mountain and cave generation changes to the overworld.

Unfortunately, the actual caves and cliffs update is months away and is expected to be released towards the end of the year. This may seem like a long time to many players. Thanks to Minecraft's amazing modding community, players can already experience majestic caves.

Even though Mojang has already released a datapack for 1.18, the caves in the datapack still need tweaks and improvements. Until then, players can try these mods to explore mystical and dangerous caves.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Top 5 Minecraft cave mods

#5 - Glacial Awakening

Glacial Awakening is not just a cave mod. Along with beautiful glacial caves, the mod also features quests like story-type games. Similar to skyblock, players spawn in a 3x3 small room with little room and space.

Players will have to break out of the room and escape the massive glacier only to find empty land covered with snow. This mod is made using various other mods like Astral sorcery, Nuclearcraft, Roots 3, Magneticraft, and more.

Download Glacial Awakening from here.

#4 - Caves and Cliffs Part 2 Concept

Waterlogged caves (Image via CurseForge)

Impatient players can try the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 Concept to get features coming in the 1.18 update later this year. This modpack brings upcoming 1.18 features like cave biomes, build height change, bundles, sculk blocks, and more.

Download Caves and Cliffs Part 2 Concept from here.

#3 - Caves and Cliffs Replicated

Warden and sculks (Image via CurseForge)

Another Caves and Cliffs mod, but it is pretty different than the part two concept mod. Caves and Cliffs Replicated mod recreates all the 1.17 and 1.18 update features, including features not yet added in the snapshots.

In this mod, players can find wardens, deep dark cave biomes, sculk blocks, mountain biomes, and more.

Download Caves and Cliffs Replicated from here.

#2 - Roguelike Adventures and Dungeons

Dungeons in a cave (Image via CurseForge)

As its name suggests, this mod isn't exactly a cave mod, but many still find the cave generation pretty impressive. In this mod, players can find various dungeons inside caves. These dungeons are made of a variety of stone blocks and blend pretty well with the natural cave generation.

Download Roguelike Adventures and Dungeons from here.

#1 - Better Minecraft

Better Minecraft aims to improve Minecraft by adding many different biomes, mobs, blocks, and items. This modpack was created by modders as Minecraft 2 to provide "What Minecraft should have been."

Better Minecraft combines over 100 mods like Better End, Aquaculture 2, Dragon Mounts: Legacy, and more. This long list includes many mods which bring beautiful caves to Minecraft.

Download Better Minecraft from here.

Read: Better Minecraft modpack: Everything you need to know

Edited by Nikhil Vinod