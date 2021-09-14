Top 5 Minecraft food items players should avoid

In Minecraft survival mode, players need to eat in order to survive. Otherwise, the hunger bar will diminish until a player’s character can no longer sprint or dies of starvation. Plus, hearts will only recharge to maximum capacity again if a player’s hunger bar is full too.

Luckily, there are plenty of options when it comes to food in Minecraft. However, some food options are far better than others.

There are a select number of Minecraft foods that tend to do more harm than good to gamers. If avoidable, these foods should simply not be eaten by Minecraft players.

Minecraft foods that players should not eat

5) Raw fish

A salmon swimming (Image via Sporcle)

Fish can be a great food option in Minecraft - but only when it is cooked. When fish is eaten raw, it does not offer much to players.

Sure, fish is a quick and easy food to obtain and can be eaten raw if gamers are desperate to refill their hunger a bit, but players should know that cooked fish would restore almost twice the amount of hunger points than raw fish does. If players have the time to cook their fish, that is by far the better option.

4) Dried kelp

Eating dried kelp does not do much for players (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Dried kelp is made when kelp is cooked in a furnace. While it can be eaten, it too does not fill up a player’s hunger gauge by much, only by a minuscule amount.

Instead, dried kelp is put to far better use when cooking even more food, or smelting materials. When crafted into a dried kelp block, players will find it to be one of the best fuel sources in Minecraft.

3) Poisonous potato

A potato and its poisonous counterpart (Image via Custom Cursor)

A poisonous potato is an interesting Minecraft food source, mostly because of its rarity. While a poisonous potato will restore more hunger than the other food sources listed, it is still not nearly as much as some of the far better food sources in Minecraft.

The main reason to avoid eating poisonous potatoes is due to the poison effect it will likely inflict on players, as suggested by its name. There is a 60% chance that this will occur upon consuming a poisonous potato, but gamers are better off not rolling the dice if they’re worried about getting poisoned.

2) Rotten flesh

Zombies drop rotten flesh (Image via Custom Cursor)

Rotten flesh is an abundantly common item in Minecraft, given that zombies, which drop rotten flesh, are some of the most common hostile mobs. The item can be eaten, but it is by far one of the least favorable food options for players.

While rotten flesh can be good in a pinch when players have absolutely no food available to them, it can also be a bad move overall. There is always an 80% chance that eating rotten flesh will inflict even more hunger on a player after being consumed. Clearly, this can be quite counterintuitive.

1) Spider eye

A spider and its eye (Image via RajCraft on YouTube)

The spider eye is one of the most interesting Minecraft items in general, let alone in the food category. It is possible for Minecraft players to eat spider eyes, but it is one of the main food items to avoid in the game.

The spider eye will always inflict poison onto the player that eats it. Therefore, spider eyes should never be a Minecraft player’s food of choice in nearly any circumstance. These weird items are far better off being used as ingredients in potions rather than consumed by a player.

Edited by Danyal Arabi