Top 5 Minecraft items to get from the Nether 

There is a lot more to Minecraft than meets the eye. To progress further from the natural green overworld, players need to go deeper, quite literally! They need to go to The Nether.

The Nether is a hellish realm in Minecraft, filled with lava lakes and the scariest of enemies. However, players need to venture deep into the Nether to find certain items that are of great value for a player's progression in the game.

Top 5 Minecraft items to gather from the Nether

The Nether is filled with different types of items and loot. But one should look for these items, as they are one of the most important in Minecraft.

5) Glowstone

Glowstone in Nether (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Glowstone is a light-emitting block usually found in clusters on the Nether's ceiling. When mined, they drop Glowstone dust. This item is massively important while potion brewing as it increases the potency of potions (from Strength 1 to Strength 2).

4) Magma Cream

Magma Cream from Magma Cube (Image via YouTube)

Magma Cream is another vital item to obtain from the Nether. It is dropped by a hostile mob called Magma Cube present in the Basalt Deltas. Magma Cream is used in brewing Fire Resistance potions which can help players while roaming in this dangerous realm.

3) Nether Warts

Nether warts in Nether (Image via Mojang)

An essential item in Minecraft is the Nether Warts. These fungi-like items have only one use, but it is still a massive one. This is the most crucial component while brewing any potion in Minecraft. Without them, players just can't brew any potion (except Weakness potion).

2) Blaze Rods

Blaze Rods from Blazes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Blaze Rods are one of those items without which it is impossible to progress further in Minecraft. Blaze Rods are dropped by a hostile mob called Blaze, and these can be found in the Nether Fortress. They are absolutely crucial for a player.

Blaze Rods give out Blaze Powder, which can then be crafted with Ender Pearl to obtain Eye of Ender, which lets you find a Stronghold. They are also an essential fuel for brewing any potion.

1) Ancient Debris

Ancient Debris and its uses (Image via Minecraft)

If players think that diamond armor is the best armor they can possibly craft, they have another thing coming. Behold the Ancient Debris, possibly the rarest block in all of Minecraft. And for good measure, because it gives the most potent item for tools and armor, the Netherite. Ancient Debris can rarely be found in Nether waste biomes.

It can be smelted to obtain Netherite Scrap. Nether Scrap crafts with Gold Ingots to get Netherite Ingot, which then gets added onto various diamond tools to make them even stronger.

These are a few valuable items out of many that players can search through in the vast wasteland that is the Nether. Nether also contains Wither Skulls from Wither Skeletons, Soul Sand, Ghast Tears, and many other items of use.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi