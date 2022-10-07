Top 5 Minecraft Large Home blueprints in October 2022

Minecraft is a very popular game that has been played by millions of people around the world. It has many different features and among the biggest ones is players' ability to build.

Minecraft gamers love to create tons of different things, such as houses, castles, gardens, and even cities. That said, the builds players take the most pleasure in making are different kinds of houses. So, this article will list the five best Large Home blueprints that you can try out.

Five best Large Home blueprints for Minecraft players to try out

5) Large Wooden Survival Home

This Large Wooden Survival Home made by YouTuber SheepGG is a fantastic choice for those who are playing survival mode. This is because it is entirely made out of wood.

This blueprint is perfect for those who want a large home with plenty of space to relax. This is an amazing build for survival due to the farms on the balcony of the home that allows gamers to farm without having to worry about zombies.

4) Large Modern Home

If you want to build a more modern build, then this Large Modern Home is the best choice for you. This astonishing house is made by YouTuber IrieGenie and is truly great on any Minecraft building server.

This house is spacious, with plenty of room — definitely enough for a large family. Its design ensures you can decorate the residence with any kind of furniture that you want because there's a lot of free spaces for placing items.

3) Large Medieval Home

This Large Medieval Home is a fantastic-looking build made by content creator Sevaris. This one is quite different compared to all the other entries on this list due to its unique, old-time look. The leaves running down the outside of the house are a great touch, truly giving it a majestic vibe.

This is a large house that can fit upwards of eight people. It has space for a living room, a kitchen, a dining room, and an office. Even though it's a medieval home, don't be scared to give its inside an extremely modern design; you deserve to live in comfort.

2) Large Japanese Home

Up next on the list is a Large Japanese House made by the popular Minecraft YouTuber, Folli. This content creator has over 500K subscribers, and his channel only offers building content related to Minecraft.

This Japanese House is one of the best Large Home builds. It looks like a traditional Japanese residence and has a lot of room for storage, crafting, sleeping, and much more. It’s easy to build, but you will need plenty of resources. The house is made of wood, sandstone, and prismarine for the roof, but you can use other materials if you want to do so.

1) Large Intricate Survival Home

Number one on this list is this crazy Large Intricate Survival House, which will definitely keep you safe at night. This fabulous build was created by the Minecraft YouTuber Rainy Garden and is perfect for a survival Minecraft server.

This large home blueprint has a lot of room and is ideal for people who want to live in a spacious house. It can easily fit an open living room, kitchen, dining area, and two bedrooms.

The best part about this home design is the guard towers surrounding it. You can enjoy the beautiful view outside without actually having to go out.

The above are five Large Home builds Minecraft players should try today!

