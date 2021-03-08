Top 5 Minecraft Mobs and their weaknesses

Minecraft has over 30 hostile mobs in the game including bosses—and so many more neutral and passive mobs on top of that. This makes it really difficult for the players to keep track of how to kill each creature they come across in the game.

Most Minecraft players out there know that hitting a sheep or cow won't provoke them to attack the player back. Some mobs like llamas and iron golems, however, will hit the player back if attacked. But night time is where the true danger lies. Hostile mobs, which usually come out at night or in the dark, will attack the player the moment they're in sight.

Here are some of the top mobs out there and the most efficient ways to get rid of them quickly as possible.

Most efficient ways to kill certain Minecraft mobs

#5 — Zombie

image via WallpaperAccess

Zombies are probably the most recognizable mob that Minecraft has ever implemented into the game. These green, undead monsters wander around the player's world at night attempting to kill them the moment the player gets in their range of thirty blocks.

Most players know to hit these hostile creatures with a sword, ax, or use a bow and arrow to attack them. There is, however, another way to harm these creatures.

Undead creatures like zombies and skeletons take damage from healing potions. Splashing these mobs with a healing potion will knock a hefty amount of health from them, and players can even benefit and gain health from this action too.

#4 — Ghast

image via Minecraft

Ghasts are one of the most annoying Minecraft mobs if players don't have a bow and arrow handy. They scour the skies of the Minecraft Nether and will attack players on sight by spitting fire balls at them.

Since these massive ghost-like creatures usually stay suspended above massive lava lakes, it's difficult to take them down without a bow and arrow. It is possible, however. Players can time a hit to the fireball the ghast spits out, in turn sending it back towards the ghast that spits it.

Successfully achieving this will provide the player with the advancement of 'Return to Sender.'

#3 — Blaze

image via Steam Community

Blazes in Minecraft are one of the tougher mobs that players purposefully need to seek out and attack if the player wishes to enter the End.

Blazes are tricky. They can fly around the area, spit fire at the players, and more often than not spawn in pairs. The main issue players find when attacking blazes is trying to prevent death from fire damage. However, there's a way to fix this. Players can take a water bucket and cauldron into the Nether to extinguish themselves.

Although players cannot place water down in the Nether, water can still be placed in cauldrons. They also deplete every time that the player uses it.

#2 — Iron Golem

image via Minecraft

Minecraft Iron Golems can be found naturally, spawned in large villages around a player's world. These mobs are neutral, meaning that they will not attack the player without being provoked.

Killing iron golems is a good idea for beginners, as they provide the player with iron. There's an easy way to kill these creatures. Hit the golum once to provoke it and run away a little bit to gain distance. As the golum approaches, the player should build up vertically three blocks; this makes it so the mob cannot reach the player. This allows the player to attack the golum without injury.

#1 — Ender Dragon

image via Minecraft Forums

The Ender Dragon is the most important Minecraft boss, and she's always ready to give the player a challenge. There is a really easy way to beat this mob, though, using beds. It's an in-game mechanic that makes beds explode when 'used' in the Nether or the End.

Beds happen to drastically decrease the health of the Ender Dragon if exploded properly.

