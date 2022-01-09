Top 5 Minecraft PE maps for building in 2022

A lot of freedom is given to players when building in Minecraft. The only thing limiting their creations is their own imaginations. Space is rarely a problem when it comes to builds, but users may wish to have some change in their environment.

While many relish the survival mode, focusing on combat and exploration, others prefer to spend an immense amount of time working on their builds.

Although Minecraft has various biomes and terrains that gamers can build in, they can enhance that by installing custom maps. These Minecraft maps augment the beauty of the game by giving the terrain pizzazz.

Five amazing Minecraft PE maps to enhance builds in 2022

5) 50 Flat Worlds

Various kinds of flat worlds for Minecraft players to enjoy are created by iqx0p (Image via MCPE DL)

One of the greatest challenges when starting a new build in Minecraft is clearing the land. This map nullifies that as players begin on a flat world.

To spice it up, they can choose from 50 different infinite flat worlds to build their project on. They can use any and all blocks they wish to create a massive world of their liking.

Download here

4) Project God Sector

An artistic jungle biome (Image via MCPE Addons)

With custom mountains, forests, and enchanting rivers and streams flowing through it, this map feels like paradise on Earth. This humongous world of 3k by 3k engulfs players in what seems like a fantasy land.

It provides a fantastic backdrop when building any structures, offering a true feeling of serenity and tranquility, like never before.

Download here

3) Tropical Oasis Island

A beautiful tropical island (Image via MCPE Addons)

This map is perfect for those who love the beach and tropical sites. This huge 2040 x 2048 island is ideal for users looking to make a beach house. The map also has a colossal volcano at its heart, making it an impeccable destination to build over lava.

An endless ocean surrounds the island, so players can also build underwater structures. Essentially, gamers can use this beautiful map to construct various types of builds.

Download here

2) Project Nergal

A lush green jungle (Image via MCPE DL)

Set in a post-apocalyptic era, this gargantuan 10k by 10k map provides players with vast and diverse areas to establish any architectural feat they want to. This map offers landscapes ranging from lush green jungles to snowy peaks to nuclear blast zone wastelands.

It is up to the user's imagination to build this place up from the ground and change it into something breathtaking.

Download here

1)The Faraway Lands

A cherry Biome filled with color and vibrancy (Image via MCPE Addons)

This exquisite map infuses life and color to Minecraft like never before. Comprising of three biomes: Mesa Islands, Autumn Forests, and Cherry Forests, it brings vibrancy to the title, and the aesthetic alone makes exploring this map worthwhile.

Gamers can choose to build anything here, and it will appear magical. This map offers them a chance to create a mystical world where they can reside and show off their artistic sides.

Download here

Note: The list present in the article reflects the writer's views.

