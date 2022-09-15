Top 5 Minecraft structures to avoid in a new world

When generated, Minecraft worlds create various structures by default. These structures can be found in many different biomes and locations, each with their own unique features.

Although these structures are meant to be explored, players starting out in a new Minecraft world should exercise caution. This is because some generated structures are significantly more dangerous than others due to the frequency of traps or hostile mobs.

These structures are much easier to explore when a player is prepared and well-equipped for them. Below, Minecraft players can find some of the more dangerous structures that should be avoided until the mid-game.

Generated structures that new Minecraft players should avoid

5) Desert pyramids

Desert pyramids contain an explosive surprise (Image via Mojang)

While they certainly have quality loot inside them, desert pyramids possess a hidden danger in Minecraft. This comes in the form of trapped chests, which will cause the TNT inside the pyramid to detonate when players step on a pressure plate within the structure. A newer player who's likely unaware of this trap and how to disarm it will face a swift death upon entering the pyramid. However, once players learn how to disable the TNT trap, there is plenty of loot to be found in the pyramid chests.

4) Pillager outposts

Pillager outposts feature the titular aggressive illagers (Image via Mojang)

A structure found in most of Minecraft's Overworld biomes, pillager outposts contain the namesake pillagers, which are warlike and aggressive compared to villagers. The structures do have a loot chest at the top of their central watchtower, but early-game players may have a hard time defeating all of the pillagers to clear the tower out. Fortunately, these outposts do possess a new feature as of version 1.19, and they can sometimes generate cages containing allays.

3) Woodland mansions

Woodland mansions contain illagers as well as other dangerous foes (Image via Mojang)

Usually found in Minecraft's dark forest biomes, woodland mansions are considerably large structures with many secrets inside. They feature hidden rooms, though not all of the said rooms are safe.

Many different mobs roam these mansions' halls that may be a handful for new players, including magic-using evokers, axe-wielding vindicators, and occasional spiders. Dark forest biomes can also spawn their own hostile mobs, which makes approaching these shadowy structures difficult.

2) Ocean monuments

Ocean monuments are highly dangerous for the unprepared (Image via Mojang)

Looming in Minecraft's massive ocean biomes, ocean monuments are difficult to enter as well as clear out. Staying underwater long enough to enter the monument and drain a room is a task in and of itself, and players will also have to worry about the guardian mobs roaming the halls.

Fortunately, these monuments have plenty of plunder (including rare sponge blocks), but players must ensure the location is safe to find the loot. Since enchantments like Respiration are advised when exploring ocean monuments, they tend to be relatively off-limits to new players.

1) Ancient cities

A sprawling ancient city structure (Image via Mojang)

Introduced in Minecraft 1.19, ancient cities are the lone structure found in the deep dark biome. Newer players may accidentally encounter this biome while mining, and they will find themselves in considerable danger if they aren't prepared. While ancient cities are devoid of hostile mobs, players will still want to use stealth to avoid upsetting the sculk shrieker blocks. Doing so will result in the appearance of the Warden, which can quickly kill even well-equipped players.

Beginners will want to avoid this structure as much as possible, but if they find themselves in the vicinity, they'll want to be as cautious as they can be.

