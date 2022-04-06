Top 5 Minecraft survival servers to play in 2022

While playing survival Minecraft alone is fun and allows the player to embark on a personalized solo adventure, playing with other players is even more fun. This is where the online servers figure in.

Since the game's release more than a decade ago, a ton of different survival servers have sprouted up. Hundreds and thousands of people play on online survival servers and participate in collective activities like building cities or empires or engaging in PVP. This article will talk about some of the best survival servers.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Minecraft in 2022: List of the best survival servers to play in

5) Complex Gaming (IP: sm.mc-complex.com)

Complex gaming is an active server that focuses mainly on the game's vanilla version. It contains many different vanilla-themed game modes like Skyblock, Factions, Survival, Prison, Creative, and more. With a capacity of over 9000 players on the server, it is safe to assume that it is one of the most popular servers around.

The server always stays updated to the latest version of the game, and players can access it from Minecraft 1.12.2 onwards. Additionally, players can also find the Pixelmon game mode on the server.

4) Vortex Network (IP: sm.vortexnetwork.net)

Vortex Network is a unique server that is based on space exploration. The server is divided into a few sections. Each section is described as a planet with different game modes to play in. Moreover, each of which has been modified to make it space-themed.

For example, the prison game mode has been transformed into Prison Galaxy, and so on. This server has a play limit of 3000.

3) LemonCloud (IP: sm.lemoncloud.net)

LemonCloud is a popular server with many universally loved game modes. These include OP Prison, OP Factions, Skyblock, Creative, Skywars, Kit PvP, and Survival Factions.

With a limit of 3000 players and an average of at least a thousand players, the server is excellent for a player’s survival needs.

2) TulipSurvival (IP: go.tulipsurvival.com)

TulipSurvival is a friendly server with many different plugins that focus on some quality-of-life upgrades to the game.

A ton of different features are available in these plugins, including making personalized parties, claiming land and plots, custom items, ranks, building personalized towns, warping abilities, trading, bartering or an economy system, and much more.

1) FadeCloud (IP: sm.fadecloud.com)

FadeCloud is a small but feature-rich server with a player limit of just 500 players. The server contains three primary game modes: Earth SMP, Skyblock, and Prison.

Additionally, each game mode contains multiple lobbies, where players can play with other players and start their survival journey, alone or with friends.

Survival Minecraft has always been one of the core and fun parts of the game. It is what the game is best known for and puts players in a vast world with ruthless mobs and elements, all of which try to harm the player.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar