Top 5 mining levels in Minecraft 1.18.1 version

Starting from the first day of Minecraft, players will find themselves mining ores. After crafting some wooden and stone tools, the next goal is to get better gears made of iron or diamonds.

In the second phase of the Caves & Cliffs update, the mining strategies in Minecraft have been modified. The entire Overworld went through massive changes, including a complete ore distribution revamp. The bottom limit of the Overworld has been extended from 0 to -64.

Old mining levels are not the best place to find certain ores anymore. Before beginning the search for ores, players should know about the new mining levels.

Best mining levels in Minecraft

5) Ancient debris

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part II update only affected the Overworld. The other two dimensions are still the same. After learning about ore distribution changes in the Overworld, some players might be worried about ancient debris.

Since ancient debris is an ore block found only in the Nether, no changes have been made. Players can still find ancient debris commonly around height level 15.

4) Copper ore

Copper vein (Image via u/liliy_n on Reddit)

Copper is one of the newest features of Minecraft. Players can get tons of copper by mining copper ores as they are available in abundance. The best mining level for copper is around Y 47-48.

Players can find large blobs of copper ores in dripstone caves. Long elongated copper ore veins can also be found above Y 0.

3) Iron ore

Iron is one of the most valuable and versatile resources in Minecraft. Even endgame players are also in need of iron from time to time. Thanks to the Caves & Cliffs Part II update, players don't have to rely on iron farms to get vast amounts of iron.

Iron ores are abruptly common in tall high mountain regions. Players can find high amounts of iron at height levels Y 255 and Y 15.

2) Coal ore

Coal ore (Image via Mojang)

After the Caves & Cliffs Part II update, many players struggled to find coal ore blocks. Even though this resource is now more common, players still can't find it because they are searching at the wrong height.

Like iron, coal ore is now also abundant in mountain tops. It is widespread at height levels 98 and 136.

1) Diamond ore

The Caves & Cliffs Part II update was a bane and boon for diamond ores. While the number of diamond ores has increased, they are less exposed to air.

To find big diamond ore blobs, players will have to strip mine around Y -59. Be mindful of the lava pools that generate at such low levels.

