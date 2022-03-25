Top 5 mobs to farm in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Minecraft players can create many different farms. Farms can be used for blocks, different types of crops, and even for animals or mobs.

Farming is used for many purposes, including XP gain, material harvesting, or for surviving by gaining food. But certain mobs players farm are more beneficial than others. Here are the top 5 mobs players should farm in Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

The top 5 mobs that players should farm in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

While most mobs do drop things when they are defeated in Minecraft, players generally farm them for two reasons. One being experience, and mobs that drop higher levels of experience quicker, are better for players to farm.

The other option is for materials, which can range from food items, to useful things players can craft items with. But it depends how quickly players can farm them that impacts usage.

1) Pigs

Pigs are a great source of farming in Minecraft. As a passive mob, players can easily get many of them in range without being in danger.

Breeding pigs can be easy, and when pigs are defeated, they drop 1-3 raw porkchops (up to 6 with Looting III) and give 1-3 experience when defeated by the player and 1-7 while being bred by the player. Pork is also great for satiating hunger, which is a plus.

2) Cows

Cows are useful to the player for multiple reasons. For one, they are passive mobs, which are easy to breed and they give multiple resources. They drop 0-2 leather when killed, which can create armor, and also drop 1-3 raw beef to be consumed.

They also give 1-3 experience for being killed by the player and 1-7 for being bred. When they are alive they also give milk, which cures status effects.

3) Skeletons

Skeletons may be pesky mobs that will attack the player from range, but they give a multitude of items, which can help the player in many ways.

For one, they can drop 0-2 bones, which can be used for bone meal. They also drop 0-2 arrows, which can be difficult to craft at the start of the game. When killed, they drop 5 experience, plus an extra 1-3 experience if wearing equipment.

4) Blazes

Farming Blazes is a great way for players to gain a lot of experience as well as the sought-after blaze rods. Blaze rods can be used for a few things, including making eyes of ender, and being used for brewing stands.

When a player defeats a blaze, they gain 10 experience, as well as a chance to gain 1 blaze rod (up to 4 with Looting III). This is a great source of items as well as experience in Minecraft.

5) Endermen

For players seeking a lot of experience and the most bang for their buck, Endermen is where it is at. In addition to the experience they drop, which is a steady 5 XP a piece, they also drop ender pearls, which can help players by allowing them to teleport to hard to reach places.

Creating a farm of Endermen can be a great way for players to get the levels they need in Minecraft.

Edited by Saman