Top 5 mobs that need more features in Minecraft

The world of Minecraft is filled with loads of A.I. entities called mobs. These are basically NPCs inside the sandbox title, each having its own behavior, spawning patterns, and appearance. Some are passive, while others are neutral or even hostile toward players. They breathe life into the game and prevent a player from feeling completely alone.

Each and every mob has its own set of features. Mobs like Villagers have detailed routines, behavior toward players, breeding mechanisms, and more. Whereas some entities are only present to enhance certain regions of the game and are boring to interact with. Hence, they can greatly benefit from some new features.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Polar Bears, Silverfish, and 3 other mobs that need more features in Minecraft

1) Polar Bear

Polar bears only enhance the look and feel of cold Minecraft biomes (Image via Mojang)

Polar bears are one of the most useless mobs when it comes to player interactions. These are neutral mobs that can get hostile if attacked or have cubs around them. Additionally, they don't drop any major loot or XP points when killed.

They spawn in cold biomes and mainly enhance the environment. Mojang recently released a special Bedrock Edition world in collaboration with Frozen Planet. The polar bears featured in that custom world are much better than the vanilla version. Hence, these mobs will benefit from new features.

2) Silverfish

Silverfishes can be quite annoying due to their small hitboxes in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Silverfish is another annoying hostile mob that is solely present to irritate players. They spawn when an infested block is broken or in a Stronghold from a spawner. Several of these pesky creatures spawn and attack players collectively. To add to the annoyance, they don't drop anything of value.

Hence, Mojang could add some new features to make the mob slightly less irritating and drop a new item worth fighting for.

3) Dolphin

Dolphins are some of the cutest mobs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Dolphins are fascinating neutral mobs that are found in ocean biomes. They will only hit a player once if attacked, and will quickly become neutral again. Despite applying 'Dolphin's Grace' onto players and having some unique behavioral traits, it can benefit with new features.

For example, taming mechanics can be added so that players can keep them as pets in giant aquariums. Moreover, tamed mobs can help players during fights by giving them the status effect of swimming faster.

4) Turtle

Turtles are most commonly found in beach biomes (Image via Mojang)

Turtles are not the most boring mobs in Minecraft, but they are not feature-rich as well. These passive mobs usually spawn in beach biomes in groups of three to four. One of the main functions of turtles is to enhance the ocean shore environment and deliver scutes for turtle shell helmets.

Apart from breeding, they have no other interactive features. Mojang could add a taming mechanism so that players can keep pet turtles in their base. They can also spawn in special ocean biomes where they swim in groups.

5) Rabbit

Rabbit can become a brilliant pet in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Rabbits are cute and shy passive mobs that spawn in deserts, forests, and snowy biomes. They immediately run away as soon as players approach them. Though they are not the worst mobs since they drop useful loot and have a tricky breeding method, they can do so much more.

For starters, they can be tamed to be kept as pets. They can even be a companion mob that helps players find items in the world. Rabbits have great potential to be a brilliant and useful mob.

