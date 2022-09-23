Turtle eggs in Minecraft: All you need to know

Turtle eggs are one of the most fascinating blocks in Minecraft. In the vast sandbox game, players can interact with passive mobs and breed most of them to spawn new ones. This way, players can obtain more and more items from them in whichever way possible. The same applies to turtles, through which players can get turtle eggs.

While they are not an item to be obtained, they must be protected at all costs. Unlike other breedable mobs that spawn a baby instantly, players need to wait and even protect turtle eggs in order to get baby turtles. New players might not know how to handle or even make turtles generate eggs.

This article will discuss all the details about breeding, laying, hatching, and protecting turtle eggs in the game!

Everything to know about turtle eggs in Minecraft

Breeding turtles

Turtles are most commonly found in beach biomes in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

First, players need to find turtles to breed them and allow them to generate eggs. Turtles are slightly uncommon to find in a world. They are most commonly found in beach biomes near an ocean biome. Hence, exploring the sea and finding different shores is the best way to find them.

Once players find a few of them, they can be attracted and bred with the help of seagrass, which can be found anywhere underwater. Once they eat seagrass, they enter love mode and breed.

Turtles laying eggs

Turtles vigorously move sand in order to find the right spot for their eggs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

After turtles breed and heart particles appear around them, one of them will roam around and try to find a place where it can lay the eggs. This process can take a few minutes since the turtle will find a suitable block. Players must ensure that the turtle finds sand or red sand block to lay eggs since they will only hatch on these blocks.

Once the turtle lays the eggs, it can re-enter the breeding mode in about 30 seconds (Java Edition) or 90 seconds (Bedrock Edition).

Protecting the eggs

The best way to protect the eggs is by creating a fence and lighting up the area in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Once turtles lay their eggs on a block, it is time for players to act and protect them at all costs. Turtle eggs are not a normal small block since all kinds of zombie mobs seek them out to break them by walking over them. They will break even if a regular passive mob randomly steps on the eggs. Hence, players need to protect them at all costs.

The best way to protect turtle eggs is by lighting up the area around them and creating a safety fence around them so that no mob can enter the area and break them.

Eggs hatching

Baby Turtles are the smallest mob in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Turtle eggs take their time to hatch in Minecraft. Players cannot quicken the process in any way and simply have to wait. These eggs take about four to five in-game days to hatch, about two hours in real life. Depending on the number of eggs, baby turtles will spawn.

Baby turtles are arguably the smallest mob in the entire game. They are small enough to completely sink into a soul sand block and even suffocate to death.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far