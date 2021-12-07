Top 5 mobs that cannot be tamed in Minecraft 1.18 update

Minecraft 1.18 adds many features to Minecraft's infinite sandbox world. While the player is the primary protagonist of the game, the world of Minecraft is inhabited by a plethora of creatures, collectively called mobs. Mobs in Minecraft include all types of beasts like animals, and monsters, including cows, pigs, blazes, striders, and endermen.

Many mobs in Minecraft 1.18 can be tamed. These include animals, birds, and one undead mob, called the Skeleton horse. Taming mobs allows players to breed them and use them as companions and sources of food. However, some mobs cannot be tamed. This article will like five of those mobs.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Minecraft 1.18: 5 mobs that can’t be tamed

5) Glow Squid

Glow squids are one of the prettiest things in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Glow squids are variants of squid, and are one of the newest mobs added into the game, just before Minecraft 1.18. They are an aquatic mob, and can only breathe underwater. Glow squids can be found bearing an “aqua luminescent” color. Just like regular squids, glow squids swim around in rivers and drop 1-3 glow ink sacs (used to make dye) when killed. All squids are completely passive as far as the player is concerned. Baby versions of glow squid do not exist in any version of Minecraft except Bedrock Edition.

4) Rabbit

Rabbits are passive mobs that are found in snow, desert and other biomes with grass blocks. They are generated individually, and can be found in regular and baby variants. An uncommon mob, rabbits in Minecraft 1.18 are useful for raw rabbit, rabbit hide and rabbit's feet.

3) Axolotl

Axolotls in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Axolotls are among the newest additions to Minecraft before Minecraft 1.18. These cute aquatic creatures are mostly found in underground water pools, due to the fact that they need light level 0 or less, i.e., complete darkness to spawn. While Axolotls do not harm the player in any way, they can attack other aquatic mobs like the drowned. They can be picked up in a bucket.

2) Strider

Striders can be lured with a fungus on the stick (Image via Minecraft

Striders are a passive mob that spawns only in the Nether. Striders can be found walking over lava, sometimes with baby striders on top of their heads. Striders can be mounted and ridden using a saddle and a “warped fungus on a stick”. Striders can be brought into the Overworld and ridden on lava, thus giving players the “Feels like home” advancement.

1) Goat

Goats in Minecraft are rare (Image via Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Goats are another new mob added to Minecraft and are used with Minecraft 1.18. Goats are uninteresting mobs that can be found high up in mountains. Goats have a high jumping capability and are sources of milk and goat horns (Bedrock Edition only) for the player. They can sometimes ram other players or mobs, with the exception of other goats. While goats are not tameable, players can breed them with wheat.

While some mobs in Minecraft 1.18 are unable to be tamed, they have their own uses and bring something unique to the game. Tameable mobs, on other hand, allow for a constant supply of food and companionship.

