Top 5 mods for Minecraft 1.19 update

Nowadays, mods are the lifeblood of Minecraft. They keep the content fresh and add a lot of fun situations to the experience. This article will take a look at five mods that are perfect for running with the title's 1.19.2 update.

Since the game's revolutionary vanilla version has been out for more than a decade, it can leave some players yearning for more. Luckily, mods have the ability to change entirely how Minecraft looks, the number of gamers eligible to play the title, and more.

Minecraft 1.19: Best mods

5) Pehkui

The Pehkui mod revolves around some of the game's more fun aspects, as it allows players to modify all mobs that can be found within the confines of Minecraft’s world.

With this mod, gamers can change the size of any mob, make it faster or slower, increase or reduce its attack power, and more.

However, the best feature of the mod is that it lets gamers alter the attributes of their own character model, which can be made bigger or smaller. Furthermore, shrinking it down or increasing it in size has its own advantages. The former can help players conceal themselves within things like grass, while being a giant essentially makes them invincible. Pehkui is available for Forge and Fabric.

4) Naturalist

The Naturalist mod is available for both Fabric and Forge. It adds a ton of new animals to the game. The best thing about it is that each new mob brings its own animations and attributes and interacts with the world differently.

In this mod, players can expect to see animals like boars, butterflies, deer, elephants, fireflies, giraffes, grizzly bears, hippos, lions, rhinos, snails, snakes, and more. The Naturalist can change the way Minecraft’s natural order. A food chain is established by animals like deer, lions, and bears, as the last two hunt deer.

3) BetterEnd

Many players will agree that the End dimension in Minecraft can feel quite empty at times. While the realm does contain Elytra as well as one of the most recognizable boss mobs in all of gaming, the Ender Dragon), its other features mainly include tons of enderman mobs and the Void.

The BetterEnd mod is a Fabric mod that revamps the End dimension to make it a lot more interesting and vibrant. It adds new biomes, mobs, blocks, food sources, tools, armor, weapons, and more to the game.

In this mod, players can even access new mechanics in the game, such as modified recipes in workstation blocks like anvils, a whole different progression system for tools and weapons, and Infusion Rituals.

2) Waystones

The world of Minecraft has long been credited for having one of the largest accessible areas in the gaming industry. Additionally, the title comes without traditional navigational elements like mini maps or waypoints. This can make it quite difficult for players to navigate the world and can lead to them getting lost on their way home.

The Waystones mod seeks to remedy the issue by adding new blocks known as waystones that players can use to teleport to a specific area in their world. The makers of this entry have also made it quite dynamic, as gamers can access the blocks in different ways. Some of these involve a Warp Scroll, rechargeable Warp Stones, and by making use of waystones that have already been placed.

Moreover, this mod is perfect for multiplayer. It allows players to keep track of where their friends or pets are.

1) Quark

Quark is one of the most popular mods for Minecraft. It introduces a host of new and improved features. The main objective of Quark is to enhance how vanilla Minecraft works. Some features that the mod brings to the table are:

The Feeding Trough, an item that assists in automatic animal breeding.

New blocks like Japanese and industrial style building blocks, vertical slabs, azalea wood, new bookshelves, chests, ladders, and more.

A new mode called “Camera Mode,” which assists players wanting to photograph their world.

A new mob called the “Toretoise” that can grow an ore on its back.

Some new tools like the Trowel and Pickarang, which is the mix of a boomerang and a pickaxe.

An emote system in Java Edition.

New block-placing methods.

A new biome known as the Glimmering Weald that is found deep underground and has glowing mushrooms as well as a new mob.

Additionally, in this mod, players also have the option to change and customize any feature they want from within the game itself. All they need to do is press the “q” button on the menu screen. Doing so will make a list comprising the mod’s features appear. Subsequently, players can make alterations according to their choice.

