Top 5 Quality of Life features in Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update

Last month's Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update added over a hundred blocks and items, making it one of the biggest updates ever. Along with the new content, Mojang made sure to add some QoL features to improve the player experience.

Quality of life (QoL) features are meant to make the Minecraft experience more enjoyable. Mojang loves to take feedback and implement the features Minecraft players want.

Even though the 1.17 update didn't bring any world generation change, it still became a massive update. Some players may have missed out on hidden QoL features added in part one of the Caves and Cliffs update.

Quality of Life features in Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update

#5 - Moss blocks

Moss block (Image via Mojang

While the 1.17 update added no new biomes, Mojang made sure to add blocks that will generate naturally in future biomes. By using bonemeal on a moss block, players can turn stone-type blocks into moss.

This way, players can easily remove blocks as moss can be instantly mined without any tool.

#4 - Tinted glass

Tinted glass (Image via TheGamer)

Tinted glass is a new type of glass that prevents light from passing through it. Using tinted glass, players can finally see what's happening inside their mob farm. All other kinds of glass available in Minecraft allow light to go inside, preventing mobs from spawning.

#3 - Bundles

Bundles are yet to be officially added to survival Minecraft. However, players can obtain them in 1.17 using commands or some datapack. They are like a smaller and cheaper version of shulker boxes.

Bundles can be obtained pretty easily early in the game. Using them, players can carry many items in their inventory.

#2 - MLG in nether

In Minecraft 1.17, players can now escape fall damage in the nether realm, similar to the water bucket MLG. Most Minecraft players know that water evaporates as soon as it is placed in the nether. Due to this, players always had to be careful of fall damage.

Players can MLG in the nether realm using powdered snow buckets. Despite being snow type block, it doesn't melt in the nether.

#1 - Spyglass

Spyglass recipe (Image via Minecraft)

Spyglass is one of the newest additions in Minecraft. It is arguably one of the best features for players without zoom mods. They can use a spyglass to check what's happening somewhere from a far distance.

By combining a spyglass with a zoom mod, players can see places at a distance of 100 blocks or more. They can craft spyglass using copper ingots and amethyst shards.

