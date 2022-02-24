Top 5 removed mobs that should return to Minecraft

Many mobs do not make the cut in Minecraft. Mob vote losers and other conceptual ones that don't get added to the game face an unfortunate fate. Arguably, the only thing worse than that is being in the game and getting removed later.

Unfortunately, several mobs faced that fate and will more than likely never be seen again. However, there are some that Mojang should consider bringing back.

Withdrawn mobs that Minecraft should add back

5) Human

One of the original mobs, humans were actually a big part of the game. They spawned in large groups and would behave rather strangely.

Since there are no other humans in the game aside from players, this would be a cool addition to the game.

4) Rana

Rana can be present in the game through mods (Image via Minecraft Forum)

Rana was a slight variation from the original human mob. There were a few other textures for that mob, but they all behaved relatively the same.

Dock, who worked on the original game, created Rana, Steve, Black Steve, and Beast Boy. All of them were pulled when he left the game.

3) Beast Boy

*PLA spoilers* sitting down for breastfeast @tetsucabra also there was a mob called beast boy in minecraft. it was just beast boy also there was a mob called beast boy in minecraft. it was just beast boy https://t.co/S2HJaEWrcj

Like Rana, Beast Boy was a variation of the human mob. It is clearly a Minecraft version of Beast Boy from Teen Titans, which would technically make this a collaborative mob.

There have been very few collaborations in the game, but Beast Boy might have changed that had he stuck around.

2) Pink Wither

The Pink Wither was an April Fool's joke added by the Mojang team. They often introduce Easter eggs and other fun surprises as a joke, but this was a pretty helpful mob.

It's just like the Wither, except it heals instead of damaging. It could have been beneficial against the Ender Dragon or even the regular Wither.

1) Diamond Chicken

Another April Fool's joke, the diamond chicken would be an absolute blast to have in the game today. Instead of eggs, it would lay diamonds or lapis lazuli.

Naturally, they'd be pretty rare, but finding one would be better than finding almost any other mob.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer