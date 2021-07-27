Top 5 scariest things in Minecraft

Minecraft is a game that is meant for all ages, but that does not mean that there aren't any scary features within the game.

Minecraft is full of features that can be quite spooky. These can range from mobs, to sounds and even biomes. Ever since Minecraft's creation, it has seemed as though taking the players by surprise and ultimately scaring them with different features has been a goal.

Scariest Things in Minecraft

5) Endermen

Image via PC Gamer

Endermen are tall, dark figures that have the ability to pick up blocks, whether it be random grass blocks or bits and pieces of the players houses. The outward demenour of these mobs is definitely off-putting, but the scariest part of the mob is when the player provokes and agitates them. If the player looks at an Enderman, the mob will unhinge its jaw and teleport after the player. While most mobs will stop chasing after the player has run away, the Endermen will not.

4) Creepers

Image via YouTube

Creepers are a well known, if not the most well known mob within Minecraft. While they might not outwardly be very scary, they can surprise players. Most mobs in Minecraft give off some sort of noise as they wander around aimlessly, but Creepers are dead silent until they approach. These scary mobs can be kept away by using torches or by keeping a tame cat around the premises, as Creepers will actively avoid cats.

3) Discs 11 and 13

Image via YouTube

Music disks are not of use in most survival cases, but some players enjoy collecting them. Most of the music disks within Minecraft are usually pretty upbeat and enjoyable, but there are two music disks that give off a very scary and off-putting vibe.

Disc 13 gives off eerie ambient music, while disc 11 plays the sound of heavy breathing, running and blocks breaking. Playing them together is equally as scary, and the fact that they exist with no explanation is also off-putting.

2) Cave Ambience

Image via CurseForge

Cave ambience are sounds that will play occasionally when players are underground or in a dark area. Currently, there are about 19 different cave noises. In total, there are 167 different ambience sounds throughout Minecraft, and they can be heard in caves, underwater and the nether. Ambience sounds can be quite scary, because they come on rather unexpectedly, and can take players by surprise when they are peacefully mining away.

1) The Warden

Image via Sportskeeda

The Warden is a hostile mob that will come in the Minecraft 1.18 update. They will be found in the deep dark biome, and the area is very dark so it will be easy for Wardens to sneak up on the players. The general look of the mob is scary enough, but what's even scarier is that this mob can kill a player in full netherite armor with just two hits.

