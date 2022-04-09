Top 5 seeds for Nether fortress in Minecraft 1.18.2

Nether fortress is a well-known structure in Minecraft 1.18.2. For years, players have gone to this structure in the hellish realm of Nether to find valuable loot and essential items to complete the game. It is uncommonly found in the Nether and is usually generated over huge lava lakes.

These structures majorly consist of two mobs, Wither skeletons and Blazes. Wither skeletons are more dangerous versions of normal skeletons that can put a wither effect on players.

Blazes are floating mobs that shoot fireballs at the player. Once players get blaze rods from these mobs, they can progress further in the game to reach the End realm. Here are a few great seeds from which players can quickly find these structures.

Top 5 seeds for Nether fortress that players should explore in Minecraft 1.18.2

5) Broken underwater Nether portal (1099311935)

Nether fortress a few blocks away from the portal (Image via Minecraft 1.18.2)

This might not be the best way to find the fortress, but it will most definitely spawn the player close to one. Once they players enter the world, they can head to the coordinates mentioned below to reach an underwater ruined portal.

They can then build a portal on the surface right above the underwater portal, to enter the Nether. Once they are in the hell realm, they will be able to see a fortress not far from them.

Coordinates to the ruined portal: 1572 39 259.

4) Huge Nether fortress (4356835872693133577)

Fortress beside the portal (Image via Minecraft 1.18.2)

This is another great seed to find the fortress. Players can head to the coordinates given below to find a ruined portal in the overworld.

Once they will activate and enter it, they will find themselves in a closed place in Nether wastes. If they explore the area a bit and climb a few blocks, they will spot the fortress nearby.

Coordinates to the ruined portal: -580 65 -303.

3) Two overlapping fortresses (-5546658687350627611)

Two fortress overlapping (Image via Minecraft 1.18.2)

Once the player enters the world, they can create a portal right at their spawn to enter the Nether.

Once they reach the hellish realm, they will have to explore for a while to eventually find a huge network of fortress bridges interconnected to each other. In this seed, two fortresses generate near each other, which is quite rare.

Here are the Nether coordinates for the overlapping fortresses: 7 73 68.

2) Nether fortress portal right from spawn (4393682271258061163)

Portal generating right on the fortress (Image via Minecraft 1.18.2)

This is one of the best worlds as players can progress in the game while being in the spawn area, and when they make a portal right at the spawn location, they will enter a fortress.

The portal made on the spawn location in the overworld teleports players right into the fortress.

1) Desert village portal (93424997)

Desert village's ruined portal (Image via Minecraft 1.18.2)

This is arguably the best seed for a Nether fotress. Players will spawn at the center of a desert village so that they can gather resources quickly. They will notice a ruined portal present right in the middle of the village as well. The moment they activate the portal and enter it, they will spawn beside a Nether fortress.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

