Top 5 simple Minecraft starter house designs (2022)

In Minecraft, the starter house is one of the most important. It's never usually that flashy or detailed, but it has a purpose. Without it, many gamers would struggle in the early going. One of the first things most crafters set out to do is set up a starter home.

These can vary widely in design, quality, material, and more. It's ultimately up to the player who is building the house, but there are some commonalities across all starter houses. There are also standard designs that players can put to use.

Explore these simple Minecraft house designs

1) The oak and cobblestone house

This is truly a classic combo in Minecraft. Oak is the most common wood and cobblestone might be the most abundant block in the game. These two are easy to collect and they don't look bad together. The combination is basic, but it's a simple house design. The simplest of these don't even have glass panes for windows, but they work well.

2) Modern house

Minecraft is not a "modern" game, but that doesn't mean it can't have a modern house. This starter design is very simple and easy to make, but it doesn't precisely fit the game's vibe. These blocks may be more challenging, but wool can work and gravel, which can be crafted into concrete, works pretty well.

3) Villager house

The simplest house is one that has already been built. Fortunately, one of the most commonly generated structures in Minecraft is the village. These come with homes ready to be lived in, many of which are empty and don't even have a villager living in them. Even if they do, it's not hard to relocate them to another bed.

4) Garden house

This house design is one of the most useful but fairly straightforward. A simple house can have a porch or ceiling added on that serves as a farm. There, players can plant their beneficial crops.

It's also helpful to have them close by and not just adjacent to the house. This simple design can also look good as some of the most aesthetically pleasing homes incorporate a farm into their design.

5) Dirt house

A dirt house is the epitome of a simple starter house. Players only need one type of block and it's one of the most abundant in the entire game. The vast majority of Minecraft gamers have used this design before, at one point or another. It might look bad, but it functions fine and is easy to expand if necessary. It serves its purpose well and that's all it needs to do.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

