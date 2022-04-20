Top 5 situations to use blast protection in Minecraft

There are several different protective enchantments in Minecraft. Protection is an all-encompassing protective enchantment, but there are several others that prioritize different areas.

Fire Protection shields against fire, burning and lava. Feather Falling protects against fall damage while Blast Protection defends players against explosions.

Blast Protection might be one of the most useful defensive enchantments in the game. Players can use this to seriously limit how much damage an explosion does, which is very helpful against creepers and in other situations.

Here are five situations in which Blast Protection is most helpful.

Blast Protection: When to use the Minecraft enchantment

5) Looking for Ancient Debris

Ancient Debris is difficult to find, but it's one of the best ways is to blow up the area with a bed. This can be dangerous for players, especially if they click the bed in close proximity. Having Blast Protection enchanted armor equipped will ensure players don't accidentally kill themselves while searching for Netherite.

Ancient Debris is difficult to find, but it's one of the best ways is to blow up the area with a bed. This can be dangerous for players, especially if they click the bed in close proximity. Having Blast Protection enchanted armor equipped will ensure players don't accidentally kill themselves while searching for Netherite.

4) Fighting mobs at night

Nothing is more frustrating than fighting a bunch of hostile mobs at once. Crafters may find themselves at low health and running away to survive. They may also reach a safe spot to eat and heal when suddenly, the all-too-familiar hiss begins to play. Before players can react, a creeper blows up and kills them. Blast Protection is a useful tool against this unfortunate phenomenon.

3) Exploring in the desert

One of the coolest figures in the desert is the desert temple. This is a structure that has arguably the best loot in the entire game, but it's also rigged with TNT. Players can clear that obstacle by removing the pressure plate, but they may still accidentally trigger it. Blast Protection is the best enchantment to have just in case this occurs.

One of the coolest figures in the desert is the desert temple. This is a structure that has arguably the best loot in the entire game, but it's also rigged with TNT. Players can clear that obstacle by removing the pressure plate, but they may still accidentally trigger it. Blast Protection is the best enchantment to have just in case this occurs.

Such a large amount of TNT usually kills players, but they can survive with quick thinking and Blast Protection armor.

2) PvP

PvP players usually fight with weapons, but on certain maps, traps are very effective. Even a TNT launcher is something that is frequently used against PvP players. Having Blast Protection armor ensures that TNT will do as little damage as possible, and it might just be the difference in winning and losing.

1) Exploring in the Nether

Ghasts (Image via Jira Minecraft)

It may seem like Fire Protection is the go-to enchantment for the Nether, and that may be true. However, Blast Protection cannot be overlooked. Ghast fireballs will explode on impact and can deal a significant amount of damage. Blast Protection will help alleviate the damage dealt and allow Minecraft players to travel more safely.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul