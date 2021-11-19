Top 5 small changes players may not know about in Minecraft 1.18 

Minecraft 1.18 update will finally revamp the dull caves and mountains of the Overworld. Players have been asking for a cave update for a long time. As the mountains won biome vote 2019, Mojang announced an update for both caves and mountains titled Caves and Cliffs.

Caves and Cliffs Part 2 turned out to be the most significant update in Minecraft's history. Due to many technical difficulties, developers had to split the update and delay features related to world generation.

Minecraft 1.18 brings many new features and changes. While most players know about the upcoming cave and mountain biomes, some may not know about the small changes coming along in the 1.18 update.

Minecraft 1.18 update: 5 minor changes players might have missed

5) Number of magma blocks underwater increased

In Minecraft 1.18, players will find deep caves underwater as well. Like underground caves, these will also generate down to Y -59.

However, exploring flooded caves would have been problematic as players have an oxygen limit.

To allow risk-free exploration, developers have increased the frequency of magma blocks underwater. Magma blocks create bubble columns that can be used to restore underwater breathing time.

4) Enchanting table produce light

Enchanting table (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft 1.18 will fix many parity issues between Java and Bedrock Edition. One of the lesser-known fixes was related to the enchanting table. In Bedrock Edition, an enchanting table creates a light of level 7.

This feature is now also available in Java Edition. Players now won't necessarily have to light up their enchanting room.

3) Glow squids

Glow squids (Image via Minecraft)

Glow squids are one of the newest mobs in Minecraft. Along with goats and axolotls, glow squids also have their spawning conditions changed in the 1.18 update.

These mobs will now only spawn under Y 30 in the correct environment. Due to this change, some 1.17 glow squid farms may stop working.

2) Dungeons more common below Y 0

Dungeon (Image via Minecraft)

Dungeons are among the few places where players can find spawners in Minecraft. After Minecraft 1.18 update releases, dungeons will become more common under Y 0. Players interested in making a spawner-based mob farm have a better chance of finding dungeons in deep layers.

1) Copper ore drop rate increased

Copper ore (Image via Minecraft)

Copper is a newly added ore in Minecraft. In version 1.17, copper ore dropped 2-3 raw copper, but after the 1.18 update, players will get 2-5 raw copper by mining one copper ore. With Looting enchantment, players can get tons of copper quickly by mining.

Minecraft 1.18 update will officially release on November 30, 2021. Along with these changes, all world generation features will be live in less than these two weeks.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha