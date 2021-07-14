Top 5 streamers confirmed for Minecraft Championship (MCC) July 2021

The most popular Minecraft tournament, MCC, is coming back on 24th July. As usual, Noxite announced the names of members participating in the MC Championships on MCC's Twitter account.

MC Championship is a Minecraft tournament hosted by Noxcrew featuring many popular streamers and content creators. Throughout the competition, participants choose various mini-games to play. Ten teams, each consisting of four members, take part in this fierce and fun tournament.

After a series of eight games, the top two teams fight it out to become the winner of the MC Championship. Last month's MC Championship Pride 2021 was a huge success, and the next MCC is already on its way. July's MCC is just a couple of weeks away. Here are some of the most famous streamers who are going to participate in MCC July 2021.

Top 5 streamers confirmed for Minecraft Championship

#5 - WilburSoot

WilburSoot's appearance in the Minecraft Championship is no surprise, as he has been a regular participant since the first MCC. He won the fourth and twelfth MCC. WilburSoot has risen in popularity in the Minecraft community since he joined the Dream SMP.

It is undoubtedly going to be fun watching WilburSoot compete against his friends. In MCC July 2021, WilburSoot is a member of Pink Parrots, and has TapL, Tubbo, and Ranboo as his teammates.

#4 - Illumina

👑 Announcing team Purple Pandas 👑@renthedog @InTheLittleWood @falsesymmetry Illumina



Watch them in MCC on Saturday July 24th at 8pm BST! pic.twitter.com/8MYmjXzBTH — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) July 13, 2021

Illumina, known for holding speedrun records, will participate in the MCC July 2021. Thanks to his exceptional speedrun skills, he stands as one of the most skilled participants in the MCC. In last month's Pride month MCC, Illumina broke PeteZahHutt's record of 38 eliminations by eliminating 39 players.

Illumina is going to participate as a member of Purple Pandas with falsesymmetry, InTheLittleWood, and RenDog.

#3 - TommyInnit

Who can forget the Internet's famous man-child, TommyInnit. Comedic genius TommyInnit has been a regular member of MCC ever since the second tournament. This time, he will participate with his friends Ph1LZa, Fundy, and ConnorEatsPants as a member of Green Guardians.

#2 - Ranboo

MCC July 2021 is Ranboo's first Minecraft Championship ever. Finally, the Twitter jokes about Ranboo being banned from MCC can stop with his official debut on 24th July. Ranboo is part of the Pink Parrots and is going to participate alongside Tapl, WilburSoot, and Tubbo.

#1 - Dream

Dream, the phenomenal Minecraft star, will also be a part of MCC July 2021. He made his first appearance in MCC 6 as a member of Lime Llamas. So far, Dream has won MCC twice. Once in MCC 8 with Technoblade, King Burren, and Michaelmcchill, and the second time in MCC 11 with KarlJacobs, GeorgeNotFound & Sapnap.

In MCC July 2021, Dream will participate as a member of the Red Rabbits with Sapnap, Michaelmcchill & Quackity.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod