Top 5 structures for loot in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft 1.19 is filled with loads of structures. These structures are randomly generated builds that have a specific architecture and house certain types of mobs. Players frequently explore these structures to either progress further in the game or simply loot precious items.

Since these structures have precious loot, they also have loads of hostile mobs that will prevent players from collecting them. Some of these mobs are more dangerous than others.

Here's a look at five structures that have the best loot for players in Minecraft 1.19.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Woodland Mansions, Bastion Remnants, and 3 other great structures to loot in Minecraft 1.19

1) Shipwrecks

Shipwreck in Minecraft 1.19 update (Image via Mojang)

Shipwrecks are small and randomly generated underwater structures that can have two or three chests, with one of them having loads of precious loot. One of the chests in the structure also has a map to a buried treasure chest.

Even though this is not the best structure to get precious loot items, players can still get a buried treasure map. Additionally, these structures are much more common compared to others and can be easily found by exploring the ocean for a while.

2) Woodland Mansion

Woodland Mansion in Minecraft 1.19 update (Image via Mojang)

A Woodland Mansion is considered to be one of the most dangerous structures in the Overworld realm. It is home to some of the most dangerous Illager mobs like Vindicators and Evokers. However, players can also get some of the best loot items in the game from this structure.

The massive mansion is filled with hidden chests and valuable loot. Additionally, when players kill Vindicators and Evokers, players will get emeralds and ultra-rare Totems of Undying.

3) Nether Fortress

Nether Fortress in Minecraft 1.19 update (Image via Mojang)

A Nether Fortress is a dangerous structure in the hellish realm called the Nether. It is an uncommon structure that usually generates above lava lakes and has a network of bridges connected to each other.

Players will find several chests with precious loot in a Nether Fortress. However, they must be extremely cautious since Wither skeletons and Blazes spawn in this structure. They are extremely dangerous and can kill players with ease.

4) Bastion Remnants

Bastion Remnant chests in Minecraft 1.19 update (Image via Mojang)

A Bastion Remnant is another dangerous structure present in the Nether. There are several variants of this structure, depending on its shape and size. Players will find the most precious loot in the Treasure Room variant of the structure. The central chest will contain the best loot.

These structures are swarmed with Piglins and Piglin Brutes. Though Piglins will not be hostile towards players if they're wearing gold, Brutes will attack them. If players open any chest near any Piglin, the mob will instantly become hostile even if players are wearing gold armor.

5) Ancient City

Ancient City in Minecraft 1.19 update (Image via Mojang)

The Ancient City is a brand new structure added to the game with The Wild Update. It generates deep underground in the new Deep Dark biome and has some of the best loot in the game.

From enchanted golden apples to new items like echo shards and disc fragments generating in chests, the Ancient City is one of the best places to loot. However, it is also the most difficult structure to loot since players will encounter the Warden if they are not careful enough and make too much noise.

The best way to loot this structure is to bring stacks of wool blocks to cover all the sculk sensors and shriekers to prevent sound vibrations from getting detected.

