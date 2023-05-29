Top 5 things to build after Minecraft 1.20 update releases 

Minecraft 1.20, also known as the Trails & Tales update, finally has a concrete release date of June 7, 2023. In a little over a week, players will finally be able to enjoy all of the content that many have been previewing over the past few months via the snapshot/preview system. The various new additions made in 1.20 should prove to be very useful in opening doors to new builds and creative projects.

But what should Minecraft fans build when Trails & Tales finally makes its long-awaited debut? The answer to this question really depends on what your mind might conjure, but there are some builds that should be particularly beneficial for players in Survival Mode.

Minecraft players can always hop on Creative Mode and create what they'd like, but certain builds should be highly beneficial for 1.20 in Survival.

5 beneficial builds to construct in Minecraft's Trails & Tales update

1) Bamboo Farm

Bamboo is taking on an entirely new life in Minecraft 1.20, broadening its uses beyond the likes of building scaffolding and sticks or feeding pandas. In Trails & Tales, bamboo can now be formed into an entire set of new wood blocks to utilize.

Bamboo is versatile and can be grown in many different environments, so it should prove to be an incredibly useful building and decorating material if you spawn in a jungle biome.

Based on the player builds seen in the betas, bamboo wood appears to be quite aesthetically pleasing as well. Therefore, planning and constructing a bamboo farm after the 1.20 update would be a great idea for those looking to incorporate this new wood type into their builds.

2) Cherry Tree Farm

Bamboo isn't the only wood set being introduced in Minecraft 1.20. In addition to bamboo's new functionality, you can also find cherry grove biomes generating near in-game mountain regions.

Those who venture into these groves will find all-new cherry trees, a highly anticipated addition that players have been requesting for years. Cherry blossom trees have distinct pink colorations to their wood blocks, and you can also find new decorative blocks known as pink petals in these biomes as well.

Regardless, cherry trees grow much like their other counterparts in Minecraft, so creating a farm of these trees should be a straightforward and simple proposition.

3) Ancient Plant Farm/Sniffer Farm

One of the biggest inclusions in Minecraft 1.20 is the sniffer mob, the winner of 2022's Mob Vote. The creature has the unique ability to find ancient seeds for two new plant types: torchflowers and pitcher plants.

Since this is the case, once you have at least two hatched adult sniffers, it may not be a bad idea to create a sniffer enclosure and to continue breeding the ancient creatures. Doing so should allow you to collect tons of torchflower seeds and pitcher pods. These plants have limited uses for the time being, but they may just get a few new features in the future.

4) Amethyst Farm

One of Minecraft 1.20's under-the-radar additions is calibrated sculk sensors, a new block capable of filtering sculk vibrations based on their frequency. However, the catch with this new block type is that you will need to craft them by combining a sculk sensor and three amethyst shards.

The sculk sensor should be straightforward to procure, but it may not be a bad idea to farm some amethyst geodes and keep their budding amethyst clusters alive so that you can continue mining the amethyst shards. This way, you can make all the calibrated sculk sensors you might need.

5) Pink Petal Farms

This is more of a situational build since pink petals only have one real use apart from being decorative pieces. However, if you need a heavy dose of pink dye in your adventures, then farming pink petals should be a fairly straightforward process.

These new flower-like blocks can grow quite easily, so it may not be a bad idea to keep a few blocks nearby just in case they need to be crafted into pink dye. Sure, there are other ways to make pink dye, but the 1.20 update's addition of cherry grove biomes makes the process substantially easier than before.

Poll : 0 votes