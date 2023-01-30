Top 5 things to do in Minecraft during winter

Minecraft is a game that offers endless possibilities for exploration and creativity, and the winter season is no exception. As the snow starts to fall and the temperature drops, players can enjoy a wide range of activities that are unique to the weather.

From building an igloo, skating on a frozen lake, and building a snowman, to surviving the harsh winter weather, exploring cold biomes, and decorating homes with festive items, there's a whole lot to do.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Top 5 things players should try out in Minecraft during winter months

1) Building an igloo

One of the most iconic winter structures in Minecraft is the igloo. Building one is a great way to pass the time during the months and can be a fun challenge for players of all skill levels. To build an igloo, they will need to gather snow blocks, which can be found by breaking snow layers in cold biomes such as tundra, cold taiga, and ice plains.

Once players have enough snow blocks, they can start building the igloo's walls and roof. The walls are built by stacking snow blocks in a circular pattern, while the roof is built by creating a dome shape using blocks of ice. Once the igloo is complete, they can add a door and furniture, such as a bed and a crafting table, to make it a comfortable and functional home.

2) Skating on a frozen lake

Another fun winter activity in Minecraft is ice skating. Players can create a frozen lake by freezing a body of water using a bucket of water and a block of ice. Once it is done, they can skate on the ice by jumping and moving around.

Skating on a frozen lake can be a great way to explore the world and have fun at the same time. Players can even create a skating rink by adding barriers around the lake or by creating a loop using blocks of ice. This way, they can enjoy skating while also having a sense of safety and security.

3) Building a snowman

Building a snowman is a classic winter activity that can be enjoyed in Minecraft as well. To build one, players will need to gather snow blocks, which can be found by breaking snow layers in cold biomes.

Once they have enough, they can start building the snowman's body and head. The body is built by stacking snow blocks on top of each other, while the head is built using a pumpkin or a jack o' lantern.

Once the snowman is complete, it will turn into a living snow golem that will defend players from danger besides looking festive.

4) Winter sports

Minecraft also allows players to enjoy various winter sports like sledding and skating. To enjoy them, gamers can create a ski slope by using snow blocks, ice, or a combination of both. Once it is ready, they can use a boat to slide down and enjoy the thrill of skiing or snowboarding.

Players can even create obstacles and jumps to make the experience more exciting and challenging.

5) Winter survival

One of the most challenging and rewarding experiences in Minecraft is surviving the harsh winter weather. This can be a great way through which players can test their skills and learn more about the game’s survival mechanics.

To survive the winter, they will need to find shelter, gather resources, and stay warm. Building an igloo, keeping a fire going, and wearing warm clothing such as a fur coat (there are lots of fun skins to choose from to get this apperance), are essential to survive in the winter.

Players can also make a snow shelter by digging a hole in the snow and covering it with blocks of snow or ice. Gathering food such as fish from frozen lakes, hunting for rabbits, and growing crops in greenhouses can also help them survive the winter.

