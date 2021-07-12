Top 5 things players likely don't know about upcoming Minecraft 1.18 update

Minecraft 1.18 is the second release of the much-awaited Caves and Cliffs update. It is expected to be released towards the end of this year.

The previous 1.17 update introduced new blocks and items to prepare for the massive 1.18 update coming in the winter holidays. The second part of the update will revamp the entire overworld generation of Minecraft. Players will discover new caves, tall mountains and more.

The 1.18 update features the actual caves and cliffs portion of the update. Many players were disappointed by the 1.17 update, as it just added mobs and blocks instead of any world generation changes.

Due to this, players are awaiting the release of Minecraft Caves and Cliffs part 2. Check out some hidden features of the upcoming 1.18 update.

Top 5 things you may not know about Minecraft 1.18 update

5) Goat horn

Goats (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft 1.17 update added goats, a new mob found in the mountains. However, they don't have a specific use in the game. In 1.18, players will be able to obtain goat horns from goats.

When a goat rams into a solid block, they drop their horn. Every goat has two horns. Using goat horns, players can produce raid alarm sounds.

4) The warden burns in sunlight

Some players may not know that terrifying warden burns in sunlight. Similar to undead mobs, wardens also burn in contact with sunlight. Due to this, they prefer to live in deep dark biomes. Therefore, players cannot damage them by luring them outside.

3) Mountains can become as tall as 256 blocks

Massive mountains (Image via Mojang)

Caves and Cliffs updates won't be called so if there are no changes to the "cliffs" mountains. The 1.18 update will add five new mountain biomes to Minecraft:

Mountain meadow

Mountain grove

Snowy slopes

Lofty peaks

Snow-capped peaks

Out of these five, snow-capped peaks can reach a massive height of Y level 256. Due to this, Mojang increased the world height limit.

2) Fossils in the deep parts generate with diamonds

Fossils (Image via Minecraft)

Fossils are one of the rarest structures in the overworld. Finding them in the overworld in 1.18 may reward players with diamond ores. Fossils that generate deep under the ground will have deepslate diamond ores at the edges. This makes fossils a bit more exciting than they used to be.

1) Naturally generated powdered snow

Collecting powdered snow (Image via RockPaperShotgun)

As of now, in Minecraft 1.17, obtaining powdered snow is a tedious task. Players will have to place cauldrons in the tundra biome, wait for snowfall, then wait for the cauldron to collect snow, and so on. This takes a lot of time.

In Minecraft 1.18, players will obtain powdered snow from snowy slopes, lofty peaks and snow-capped peak biomes. Since mountains are going to be humongous, players can get tons of powdered snow.

