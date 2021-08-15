Top 5 things you probably didn't know about goats in Minecraft 1.17

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1 update introduced three new mobs, axolotls, glow squids and goats. Both axolotls and glow squids spawn in water, whereas goat spawns on the land.

Goats were first shown as part of snowy mountain at Minecon 2019 biome vote. Mountains emerged victorious by defeating Swamp and Badlands at the event. At Minecon 2020, Mojang officially announced the Caves and Cliffs and showed goats and new sub-mountain biomes.

Goats are mischievous neutral animals found on mountain biomes in Minecraft. They are pretty different from regular animals like cows and sheep. This article shares some unusual facts about goats that players may not know.

Unusual facts about goats in Minecraft

5) Whatever Floats Your Goats

Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update brought tons of new achievements and advancements. Players can complete the "Whatever Floats Your Goats" achievement/advancement by entering a boat with a goat in it.

Some players would have suddenly gotten this achievement when they were trying to bring goats using boats. However, an easier way to do so would be by using wheat, unless there is an ocean to cross.

4) Milking

Milk bucket (Image via Minecraft)

The 1.17 update added a new source of milk to Minecraft. Previously, players were able to obtain milk from cows and mooshrooms. Players can now farm milk buckets from goats as well.

Milk is mainly used to remove status effects in Minecraft. Players with raid farms need a milk source to remove the bad omen curse.

3) Upcoming 1.18 changes

Goats will spawn on high mountains (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update is coming towards the end of this year. The upcoming 1.18 update will add five new sub-mountain biomes. In 1.17, goats spawn in mountain biomes, but it is just a placeholder.

After the 1.18 update, goats will spawn only on snow slopes, lofty peaks, and snow capped peaks. Goats will also drop a new item called goat horn in the next update.

2) Honey prevents goats from jumping

Goats are popularly known for their high jumps. They can jump up to 10 blocks high in Minecraft. Goats usually jump so high to overcome obstacles, which they will often be found in upcoming sub-mountain biomes.

Honey blocks can ruin their magnificent jumping ability. Due to their sticky nature, honey blocks prevent all mobs, including goats, from jumping. Players can use honey as floor to prevent goats from escaping.

1) Screaming goats

Screaming goats are an extremely rare variety of goats available in Minecraft. There is a 2% chance for a naturally spawned goat to be a screaming goat. Due to their rarity, only some players have come across screaming goats.

Screaming goats are exactly what their name sounds like. They excel at making hilarious screaming sounds, making them a mob worthy of having.

This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer

Edited by Gautham Balaji