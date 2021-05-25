Top 5 tips to beat Iron Golems in Minecraft

Iron Golems are one of the strongest mobs in Minecraft. It's quite rare for players to fight Iron Golems since they are the protectors of villages.

However, if a player happens to hit a villager in front of an Iron Golem, they will need to know how to defeat these beasts. Iron Golems are incredibly strong and can kill players with only two hits on certain Minecraft difficulties.

So how exactly do players kill a hostile Iron Golem? Here are a few tips to beat this deadly neutral mob in Minecraft.

How to beat an Iron Golem in Minecraft

#1 - Weapon Enchantments

Iron Golems have 100 health points, which means they're about half as difficult to kill as the Ender Dragon in Minecraft. It takes about 19 hits from an unenchanted iron sword and 13 hits from an unenchanted diamond sword to kill an Iron Golem.

This may not sound like a lot. However, if two hits from an Iron Golem can kill players, landing over 13 hits on the mob without getting hit twice is extremely challenging.

The best way to take down an Iron Golem with swords is to enchant the swords with knockback and sharpness. It will take multiple hits to kill the Iron Golem, but knockback will keep the mob away from the player, while sharpness will kill it faster.

#2 - Lava Buckets

If players are aware of an Iron Golem's attack beforehand, they might be able to use a lava trap to kill the mob. Iron Golems only last about 13 seconds when submerged in lava. This makes lava even more effective than weapons.

All players have to do is create some sort of trap with lava. This could be a small lava lake that the player can lead the Iron Golem towards or one block of lava surrounded by pistons to keep the Iron Golem in place.

Regardless, lava is a very efficient tool in Minecraft. It kills the Iron Golem quickly and doesn't put the player at much risk.

The only downside to killing Iron Golems with lava is that the player will not be able to collect the drops or XP from the dead Iron Golem.

#3 - Suffocation

Players can also suffocate an Iron Golem to death. These mobs are immune to drowning in water, so the only way to suffocate them is to use pistons.

If players trap the Iron Golem in a small enclosed space and then squish its head with pistons, it will suffocate. This process takes about 25 seconds to complete, but the player will not risk getting hit. Unlike lava, players will be able to collect the XP and drops from the dead Iron Golem.

#4 - Hide behind two-block walls

For more fearful Minecraft players, hiding behind two-block walls will help them defeat the Iron Golem.

The most important thing to remember when trying to beat an Iron Golem is to avoid its attacks. This can only be done when the player is running away or hiding behind a two-block wide surface since Iron Golems can only hit players through one block.

#5 - Strategic Bowing

Pristine strategy planning is one of the best ways to beat an Iron Golem in Minecraft.

Using a bow and arrow to attack an Iron Golem from a distance is a great way to kill the mob. If players stand up on an elevated surface and attack the Iron Golem, they will not only avoid getting hit but will also be able to kill the mob swiftly.

It's even better if the arrows have some sort of enchantment on them, which will kill the Iron Golem even faster.

