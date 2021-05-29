Top 5 tips for surviving in a classic flat Minecraft Superflat World without cheats

Surviving in a classic flat, or rather, an unmodified Superflat world in Minecraft might seem easy at first glance. It's miles, and miles, of flat land, how hard could it be?

Superflat is an option for world customization that gives players an entirely flat, grassy world. In Minecraft Java Edition, there are various presets that players can choose from while creating a Superflat world.

The presets often give players a bit of an easier time than the original Minecraft classic flat world would. Since presets often come with perks, like spawning structures other than villages, spawning trees in the overworld, and there being cobblestone layers underneath the dirt, players can mine resources such as iron, diamonds, cobble, and coal.

Classic flat worlds are comprised of four layers, one grass block, two dirt blocks, and, finally, bedrock. There's no way to mine for resources beneath the surface, no caves or other underground structures, trees don't spawn naturally in the world, and every inch of the flat land is crawling with slimes even during daytime.

Doesn't seem so easy to navigate now, does it? Fret not, in this article players will get the five best tips to survive an unmodified Superflat world in Minecraft.

Minecraft Survival Tip 5: Scout out, and stay near villages

Villages are crucial to survival in superflat (Image via Minecraft Forums)

The only structures that spawn in Minecraft classic flat worlds are villages. Thankfully villages in the classic flat worlds spawn quite frequently.

Villages are, almost entirely, what makes survival possible in classic flat worlds. As they are a treasure trove for food, materials, and shelter.

Players just starting out in a classic flat Minecraft world are going to want to seek out the nearest village as soon as they can. Once they find a village it's time to rob the villagers of their resources. Here's a checklist of things to loot, or check for loot, once players have found themselves in a bountiful Minecraft village.

Check for blacksmith/weaponsmith houses, and loot the chests inside. Those are the houses with the flat, smooth stone slab lined roofs and furnaces out front. Blacksmiths have a single chest inside their house. It's filled with arguably the most valuable loot players can steal from villages. This can range from iron ingots, various pieces of iron armor, iron weapons, diamonds, obsidian, food, and much more.

Break down at least one village house, or the lining around their farms, for wood and cobblestone. Charcoal can be created in a furnace through putting any type of wooden planks in the bottom slot, and any type of wood log on top. Since coal isn't readily available, charcoal is easily created and functionally identical to coal.

Take a villager's bed so you can sleep through the night, and set your respawn point.

While sheep do spawn in classic flat worlds, sometimes it's hard to come across neutral mobs as slimes take up most of the spawn rate.

While sheep do spawn in classic flat worlds, sometimes it's hard to come across neutral mobs as slimes take up most of the spawn rate.

Loot every single farm in the village. Since mobs that produce food are sometimes a hassle to find, it's best if players rely on crops for their food source until they're able to settle and breed nearby neutral mobs.

Loot the rest of the village chests. While the blacksmith/weaponsmith houses might have the most valuable loot, classic flat survivors are going to want all the loot they can get. Check each house for chests inside, generally these will have anything from emeralds, potatoes, apples, feathers, saplings, and more.

Check if the village's iron golem is still alive. This is completely optional step; but if Minecraft players are in a dire need for iron ingots, they can always kill the village's iron golem for a few extra ingots. Players can generally tell the health of an iron golem through looking at how deteriorated it is. If it's visibly decrepit, it might be worth putting out of it's misery.

Staying near villages can provide for easy shelter through the night. Though because of the frequent spawn rate of villages, players don't necessarily have to stay in the first village they loot.

If the in-game sun isn't setting and there's another village in sight, it's absolutely okay to loot one village and take shelter in another. If anything, it reverses the guilt of looting and tearing apart these poor villages.

Minecraft Survival Tip 4: Create landmarks to avoid getting lost

(Image via Minecraft)

The downside to miles of flat ground and villages that look identical is that it's easy for a player to get lost.

In order to avoid running in circles around the same village players might have looted in the past, it's important to create landmarks. These can be fully-fledged cobblestone towers that loom high above the ground, or mail arrows pointing them in the right direction towards their house or village.

It's useful to create these landmarks for a number of reasons. Not only to direct adventuring players back to their homes, but also to mark different villages that have been looted or explored. There's nothing more disappointing than finding a village in Minecraft, and then discovering a bunch of empty, already looted, chests.

Minecraft Survival Tip 3: Stay away from slimes

Slimes might be cute, but they can do a number of damage to players (Image via 3D Warehouse)

Slimes are adorable, squishy mobs, and the little ones are generally harmless and can yield slimeballs when killed. However, be cautious around big slimes. They can inflict two hearts of damage on normal difficulty, and, to make matters worse, they will chase players.

Slimes might be easy to outrun, but because Superflat Minecraft worlds tend to spawn so many of them, it's easy to get surrounded or have multiple slimes attacking at once.

Players should steer clear of the hoards of slimes that gather and bounce around in the Minecraft overworld. Until the player has at least acquired a sword and some armor, it's best to suppress the need for slimeballs.

Minecraft Survival Tip 2: Kill any, and all, animals

(Image via CurseForge)

Where slimes don't spawn, animals will. It's not uncommon to find a herd of a specific type of animal gathered in the Minecraft overworld. These animals can be any neutral Minecraft mob you can find regularly in the plains biome, such as, cows, sheep, chickens, horses, donkeys, and pigs.

Although breeding is something that players can use once they've established themselves a bit more, in the beginning it's useful to just kill animals for food. Since spawn rates in the Superflat Minecraft worlds are a bit wonky, it's possible that if players leave a certain group of animals for later they could despawn, or be a completely new herd of animals.

Cooked meats and better than food from crops for healing. Since the hostile mob spawn rate, including slimes and mobs that spawn at night, is so high it's important to prioritize being able to heal efficiently after an attack.

Minecraft Survival Tip 1: Be careful at night

(Image via Minecraft Forums)

It is not wise for players to travel through the night, as the overworld is often crawling with hostile Minecraft mobs. There will be close encounters with creepers, witches, spiders, skeletons, zombies, endermen, spider jockets, and more.

It isn't even advised to go outside in a village at night, even if the village is well lit. Hoards of zombies will flock to villages at night in order to try and kill villagers.

To make survival easier, it's advised to sleep through the night and let as few hostile mobs spawn as possible. If, for any reason, players need to leave the safety of their home to gather items that some hostile mobs drop, here are a few tips to survive the night:

Don't leave the village. If players have created their own home outside of a village, don't stray too far.

Use the village's iron golem. Iron golems will help players out with the hoarde of mobs. They'll kill zombies, skeletons, witches, and many more hostile mobs. Though, they won't attack creepers.