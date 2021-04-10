Top 5 uses of carrots in Minecraft

Carrots are an extremely useful crop in Minecraft.

Carrots were added to Minecraft in 1.4.2, so these crops have been around since Minecraft's earlier days. This crop is a great food for players and can commonly be found on village farms.

Many players have carrots in their farms and inventory, but what are they used for besides eating?

What are the best uses of carrots in Minecraft?

#1 - Eating and other foods

Carrots are most commonly used as a food resource in Minecraft. Players can eat one carrot and expect to restore 3 hunger points and 3.6 hunger saturation points. This makes carrots a pretty useful food to keep in the player's inventory.

Carrots can also be crafted into other different food items in Minecraft. One of these food items is rabbit stew, which is a soup made from carrots, baked potato, any mushroom, a cooked rabbit, and a wooden bowl. This stew restores up 10 hunger points and 12 saturation hunger points, which is more than any other food in all of Minecraft.

Carrots can also be crafted into golden carrots. This is a great food to have as they restore 6 hunger points and 14.4 saturation hunger points.

#2 - Farming

Another obvious use of carrots in Minecraft is to start a carrot farm. Carrots are a great crop for Minecraft players to farm.

Carrots grow very fast and actually go through 7 stages of growth before maturing. Mature carrots can drop anywhere from 2-5 carrots, which is a great amount of food for players.

#3 - Trading

A great way for players to get emeralds is to trade carrots with villagers. Since carrots grow so fast and drop so many extras when harvested, it makes them great for treading in bulk.

In Minecraft Bedrock Edition, there's a 25% chance that a novice farming villager will trade the player 22 carrots for an emerald. In Minecraft Java Edition, there's a 40% chance for a novice farming villager to offer the same trade.

#4 - Breeding

Carrots are one of the easiest ways to breed pigs and rabbits in Minecraft. All a player has to do is hold a carrot in their Hotbar hand and go near a pig or a rabbit. The player should then right-click on the animal, and heart signs should appear around them.

Villagers can also pick up 12 carrots to become willing and breed. Each villager has their own private inventory that allows them to pick up items. All a player needs to do is give at least 12 carrots to each villager. The villagers will then breed on their own.

#5 - Carrot on a stick

One of the last main uses of carrots is to make a carrot on a stick. A carrot on a stick can be made with a fishing rod and a carrot. These tools can be used to lead pigs around.

To use them, players need to first put a saddle on their chosen pig. After they make the carrot on a stick, they can use the saddle and carrot on a stick to ride pigs and control their speed and direction. Using a carrot on a stick with a pig also unlocks the "When pigs fly" Minecraft achievement.