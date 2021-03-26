Top 5 uses for dirt in Minecraft

Dirt is one of the most abundant blocks in all of Minecraft. This block is often found to be expendable and useless in the game, but it truly does have a lot of uses to players, especially since it's all around.

Here are some uses for dirt that players might find helpful.

Best uses for dirt in Minecraft

#1 - Farming

Farming (Image via YouTube)

Farming is the easiest and most useful way to get food in Minecraft. Players can use a hoe to fertilize dirt blocks and get them ready for planting. Dirt blocks should be placed next to or near water sources for the best chance of food growing.

Dirt blocks are the only blocks capable of growing crops on, besides sand's ability to grow sugar cane. This makes dirt blocks incredibly valuable to players.

#2 - Bridging

Dirt bridge (Image via YouTube)

Since dirt blocks are one of the most expendable blocks in Minecraft, they make great use for bridging across different places. Bridging is when players crouch on a block to place another block directly next to it. Bridging can take a lot of blocks depending on how great the distance is that they need to go across.

Players can use dirt since it's very easily dug up and found. Players can bridge across lava lakes, mountains, and from islands on sky wars servers.

#3 - Coarse dirt

Coarse dirt Minecraft forest (Image via YouTube)

A popular type of craftable dirt is coarse dirt in Minecraft. This dirt variant is obtained through mixing dirt and gravel, which are both very easy-to-find materials. Few players are fans of gravel, but many like dirt. Crafting two blocks of gravel and two blocks of dirt together will give the player four blocks of coarse dirt. This is a great way to get rid of excess gravel blocks in Minecraft.

#4 - Village or house paths

Dirt village path (Image via carmona)

Dirt blocks with grass growing on top can be right-clicked with a shovel to create a dirt path. The grass block will turn orange on top, and create the look of a path. This is great for villages that are missing paths, or for an entrance to the player's house. It's also great for players planning to take long adventures in woody areas, as this path is a great way to trace their way back home.

#5 - In-game terraforming

Minecraft terraformed build (Image via pinterest)

The last use for grass is terraforming a yard or build. If a player has a lot of creeper explosions or wild variations in elevation near their house that they want to smooth out, then dirt is a great option. Dirt blocks will naturally turn into grass blocks, and placing them around a build can help smooth out the terrain and turn a treacherous mountainside into a luscious plain.